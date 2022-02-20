Earlier this month, KTM’s parent company Pierer Mobility had announced that they are building a new electric bike under KTM’s umbrella. There’s still no launch date or even a launch year, for that matter. However, there are a few specifics about the electric bike that is out in the open. Also Read - Volkswagen small electric car with 16-month waiting hits the market again

KTM E-Duke

KTM plans to start it slow when it comes to building the new electric bike. The upcoming E-Duke electric bike will come with a power capacity similar to a KTM Duke 125, its entry-level model with an ICE-powered powertrain.

The new KTM E-Duke will be quite comparable to the Husqvarna E-Pilen, in terms of specs and power figures. According to the document released by the company, the E-Duke will carry the same fixed 5.5 kWh battery pack. It will provide an out of 10kW or 13.4 bhp.

In terms of driving range as well, the new E-Duke will deliver figures similar to its sister brand’s Pilen. The bike will provide a 100 km range. This range might not be final and the company might make tweaks to increase or decrease it.

The design of the new bike will stay true to the KTM Duke DNA. The company had blurred out the image of the bike in the earnings call. However, a prior document did show the bike without being pixelated. The image in the header is the bike’s design.

Apart from the powertrain, KTM E-Duke is also expected to borrow suspension, frame, and brakes from the Husqvarna E-Pilen.

Should we expect more powerful electric bikes from KTM?

Pierer Mobility is focusing on low-powered electric vehicles to start with. The company claims that it enables greater margins. It will also be targeted at youngsters. Once these youngsters move to adulthood, the company plans to be ready with more powerful KTM electric bikes.