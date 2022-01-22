comscore LML to take advantage of former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for its EV production
LML to take advantage of former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for its EV production

LML ties a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto for its e-scooter production plans to bring scooters for the upper-middle and urban segments.

LML Electric

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

LML, the once-popular brand in the Indian two-wheeler market is making a comeback. But instead of following traditional rituals, the company is planning to venture into the hottest corners of the automobility space- EV. For this LML has formed a strategic partnership with Saera Electric Auto, the brand that previously assembled Harley Davidson motorbikes in India. Also Read - Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

LML to use former Harley Davidson manufacturing facility for EVs in India

LML will be using Saera’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana for manufacturing its upcoming e. This facility spreads across 217,800 square feet and has a production capacity of 18,000 units per month. While the American brand witnessed the end of the road in India last due to import traffic structure and primarily focusing on its ‘Rewire strategy,’ the exit will now benefit the domestic company given Saera’s technology and processes that are ‘already in place’ will leverage in assembling LML’s products. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Specs compared

LML even rebranded to LML Electric and is planning to bring scooters for the upper-middle and urban segments. This means that the LML EVs will likely compete against the dominant players Ather Energy, and Okinawa. LML aims to be a complete ‘Made in India’ company by 2025. Also Read - This Indian EV company plans to open over 500 dealerships by end of FY22

“We foresee an immediate need for automakers to reduce their dependence on imports and build an infrastructure that is designed and capable to address the rapidly growing demand in India and the world over. We are confident that this partnership will be a stepping stone in our vision to redefine and re-imagine the future of EV manufacturing in India to bring the country at par with global manufacturing standards,” Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML said in a press statement.

The executive further revealed the company’s plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next five years for its Make in India initiative. While EV space has become an aggressive market in India lately, LML’s seems to have made the right move at the right time. The company will no doubt play on the nostalgic factor, but with power players having an upper hand it would be interesting to see if LML can keep up with the pace.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2022 3:01 PM IST

