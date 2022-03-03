Mahindra has grand plans for the EV segment in India. Earlier this year, the Indian carmaker revealed a teaser of three upcoming electric SUVs. The teaser showed a dark silhouette of three different SUV concepts. Now, Mahindra has revealed a new teaser that shows more of the three cars. Also Read - Kia to launch 14 electric cars in next five years: Check details

The new teaser was shared by the company’s Mahindra Born Electric twitter handle. The tweet stated, “An electrifying presence that feels so human, it can communicate with you. With our Mahindra Advanced Design Europe team, we reimagine ‘Born Emotional’. Unveiling soon in July 2022.” Also Read - Hero Electric partners with American India Foundation to upskill workers in EV segment

The new electric SUV concepts will be unveiled in the month of July this year. The SUVs have been designed at Mahindra Advanced Design in Oxfordshire, UK. Also Read - Fastest electric cars in India: From top speed to acceleration, all you need to know

An electrifying presence that feels so human, it can communicate with you. With our Mahindra Advanced Design Europe team, we reimagine ‘Born Emotional’. Unveiling soon in July 2022.

Know more: https://t.co/SubOYLyKSQ#BornElectricVision pic.twitter.com/rD5uQ6gpOk — Mahindra Born Electric (@born_electric) March 2, 2022

What to expect from Mahindra Born Electric SUVs

The three SUVs showcased in the teaser are mostly going to be placed in different size categories. The smallest is expected to be a compact SUV. This vehicle may be built on a completely different platform in comparison to XUV300 Electric, that is scheduled to launch later this year.

The second model will be a bigger SUV which will fall in the mid-size segment. The Mahindra XUV700 fits the profile for this category. The new EV could be based on this segment. The XUV700 platform is capable of being converted into a battery-driven powertrain.

The third model in the line-up is a coupe-style SUV. This SUV will come with a sloping roof and is most likely to be labeled XUV900.

All three electric cars have a similar design language from the front. They all feature prominent c-shaped DRLs. While the concept cars may look similar, the final commercial variants might stand apart from each other. The Mahindra electric cars will be pitched against the likes of Tata Motors’ Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and even the Hyundai Kona Electric.