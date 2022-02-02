Mahindra XUV300-based electric car XUV400 spotted: Check launch details

Mahindra is currently road-testing its first mainstream electric SUV, which is expected to launch in the Indian market by 2024. The new electric SUV will take on the Tata Nexon EV and will be based on the Mahindra XUV300. The car will reportedly be named XUV400. Also Read - Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

According to the spy shots shared by AutoCar India, the car is confirmed to be based on the XUV300. The images showcase the car in a camouflage paint job, which means the car is most likely production-spec with no dummy parts attached.

The images reveal a charging socket placed on the front left fender. The images also reveal that the car will sit lower than the standard XUV300 and has standard steel wheels instead of alloys. There is no image of the front panel, which is expected to sport a closed-off grille and unique design elements like blue accents. The car could look similar to the concept eXUV300 showcased at the last Auto Expo.

While we do not know much about the upcoming electric SUV’s powertrain, we do know that the XUV300 concept showcased at the last auto expo had two battery pack options – 350V and 380V. The 350V option would go up against the regular Nexon EV, whereas, the 380V variant will go heads up against the long-range Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. However, we recommend that you take these details with a pinch of salt considering that Mahindra announced these details two years ago and there could be differences in the model that will go into production by 2024.

Mahindra EVs for the future

Mahindra recently announced that it will be launching eight electric vehicles by 2027, four of which will be derived from the company’s range of petrol and diesel products. With the start of 2025, the company will launch four new SUVs, which will be completely new and have been underpinned by a “born-electric” platform designed for electrification from the ground up.

The company recently also revealed its plan to spin off its range of electric vehicles into a separate sub-brand.