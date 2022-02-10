comscore Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV launch timeline revealed: Check details
News

Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Mahindra XUV300 Electric will be directly pitched against Tata Motors’ Nexon EV, which has mostly been unrivaled in its segment

XUV300 Electric

Render of the XUV300 Electric

Mahindra XUV300 Electric or eXUV300 will be the next big electric car to launch in India. The company has finally announced its plans with the launch. The brand was also expected to launch a budget-friendly eKUV100 but that may happen at a later date. Mahindra announced that the eXUV300 will be launched in FY23 Q3-Q4. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

Mahindra & Mahindra, during the Q&A session, revealed its plans to launch the new electric vehicle during the announcement of the Q3 financial results of the company. The company has also announced that it will soon formally announce the plans around the launch of its EV portfolio. Also Read - Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra Automotive said, “We had already announced our plan about bringing in electric cars to India. In Q3 or Q4 of FY23, we will launch the all-electric XUV300. We are in the process of announcing our portfolio plan as regards EVs in India and we’ll tell you more about it soon.” Also Read - AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.10 lakh: Check range, other details

The XUV300 Electric will be directly pitched against Tata Motors’ Nexon EV, which has mostly been unrivaled in its segment. The XUV300 Electric was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The car that was showcased at the Expo had an electric motor that can churn around 130hp power. The car came with a 40kWh battery. To put this in perspective, the Tata Nexon EV comes with a 30kWh battery pack. However, there’s a new long-range Nexon EV in the pipeline, which might be competing with the XUV300 Electric. The XUV300 Electric could provide a range north of 300 km.

Mahindra has announced that they will be investing Rs 3000 crore in electric vehicles. The fact that this is almost a quarter of their total investment in all sectors, shows that Mahindra is planning to aggressively take on the EV sector. Mahindra has set aside a total of Rs 13,000 crore for all businesses. The company is expected to transition around four of its ICE-powered SUVs to electric powertrains.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 8:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Fitbit Charge 5 review: A fitness band that has it all, sort of
Reviews
Fitbit Charge 5 review: A fitness band that has it all, sort of
No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

New Shaktimaan movie announced by Sony Pictures India

Entertainment

New Shaktimaan movie announced by Sony Pictures India

16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

News

16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Deals

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric

16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Battlefield 2042: Petition with over 1 lakh signatures demands EA to refund gamers

Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

Related Stories

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor
Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

Electric Vehicle

Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing
AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh

Electric Vehicle

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh
Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

Features

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub
Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months

Electric Vehicle

Tata Nexon EV buyers facing waiting period of up to six months

हिंदी समाचार

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Realme C35 लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile के नए अपडेट के साथ जुड़े नए गेम मोड, वेपन समेत कई फीचर्स

Garena Free Fire India Championship 2022 Spring का शेड्यूल और फॉर्मेट जारी, जानें कब और कैसे होगा टूर्नामेंट

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series और Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series को भारत में कर सकते हैं प्री-रिजर्व, देने होंगे मात्र 1999 रुपये

Realme 9 Pro 5G और Realme 9 Pro+ 5G की कीमत लीक, 16 फरवरी को धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ होंगे भारत में लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

News

Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric
Electric Vehicle
Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric
16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

News

16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles
Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more

Deals

Top deals on smartwatches this Valentine's Day: Galaxy Watch4, Michael Kors Gen 5E, Fossil Gen 6, and more
Battlefield 2042: Petition with over 1 lakh signatures demands EA to refund gamers

Gaming

Battlefield 2042: Petition with over 1 lakh signatures demands EA to refund gamers
Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report

Electric Vehicle

Nitin Gadkari meets Tesla India head to convince EV manufacturer: Report

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers