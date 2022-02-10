comscore Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report
Maruti Suzuki, Toyota first EV to be an SUV, not a compact car: Report

The electric SUV is reportedly being made for the global markets, with both Suzuki and Toyota having plans to export the model, which will be manufactured in Suzuki's Gujarat plant.

Maruti Suzuki Electric Car Concept at Auto Expo. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have been largely absent from the Indian EV segment. This is going to change soon, according to a new report by AutoCar the first EVs for the Indian market will be a midsize SUV. Apart from this, the report also revealed that both the brands will have their own distinctive styling for this all-electric SUV. Also Read - Mahindra finally reveals launch details of XUV300 electric vehicle

According to the report, the Maruti Suzuki version with the codename YY8 will sport a new design language, which will be futuristic and radically different from the company’s current IC (internal combustion) engine powered range of vehicles. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

The electric SUV is reportedly being made for the global markets, with both Suzuki and Toyota having plans to export the model, which will be manufactured in Suzuki’s Gujarat plant. Also Read - Hero Electric, ReadyAssist roll out initiative to skill 20,000 people in EV servicing

According to the report, the YY8 will feature a 4.2-metre long body with a long 2,700mm wheelbase. The EV is being developed in both two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The base two-wheel-drive variant will come with a single 138hp motor backed by a 48kWh battery, with an approximate range of 400km. The all-wheel-drive variant will be powered by two electric motors that produce a combined 170hp backed by a 59kWh battery, which will provide an estimated range of 500km.

The Toyota variant will have identical specifications, however, the external dimensions will differ due to a different design. The YY8 will be based on the 27PL platform skateboard architecture, derived from Toyota’s 40PL global platform.

The YY8 will source its battery pack from TDSG, which is a joint venture between Suzuki Motor Corp, Denso Corp and Toshiba Corp. TDSG will locally assemble battery packs from lithium-ion cells imported from China’s BYD.

Both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are looking to launch their YY8 derivatives in India by 2025. According to the report, the companies are targeting a price range between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 9:09 PM IST

