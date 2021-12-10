comscore Maruti Suzuki may launch electric WagonR in two years: Check details
News

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric to follow rival's trail, might launch in two years

Electric Vehicle

MSIL might bring its first EV- Wagon R to India in 2024, lack of charging infrastructure and the cost of batteries cited to be the reasons for delay.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric

Image Source: Unsplash

The automotive companies are heavily investing in India’s EV industry. While many leading manufacturers have either showcased their EVs or have announced their roadmap for the coming years, the country’s most preferred brand Maruti Suzuki is yet to venture into this segment. Also Read - This Hyundai EV might soon come to India and it has a driving range of 487 km

With petrol price hike, rising pollution, the automotive industry is making a commitment to counter global climate change, and Suzuki Motor Corp’s India division seems to join the bandwagon soon. As per The Hindu report, Maruti Suzuki India is planning an electric variant of its popular selling car Wagon R to India. Also Read - This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters for India


To vote for other categories click here. Also Read - All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture

Wagon R EV, Maruti Suzuki India’s first EV to hit Indian shores soon

The company announced EV plans in 2018 and is cited to launch its first EV by 2020. While the year passed without a concrete product, a few prying eyes noticed an alleged Wagon R Electric Kei car in July this year with a refreshing design, modern split headlamps, flush front bumper. The year is almost, but we are yet to hear if the supposed EV car has entered the manufacturing facility.

However, the latest report on the line suggests that MSIL might bring its first EV- Wagon R to India in 2024. The company cited the reason for the delay beyond 2020 to be the lack of charging infrastructure and the cost of batteries. However, with major players Tata Motors, MG Motor, Hyundai Motor planning for their EV roadmap till 2028, MSIL is said to leverage the opportunity given the charging infrastructure will increase by then, the report notes.

“We have announced that we will be launching an EV by 2025. For this prototype, development and testing are going on as per schedule. Meanwhile, India’s first lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 1,200 crores has already been commissioned by Suzuki’s joint venture with Toshiba and Denso in Gujarat. Trial production is going on,” an MSIL spokesperson told the outlet.

The car manufacturer is also said to have been investing a good amount in battery technology and for this they have partnered with Toshiba, Denso, to manufacture batteries for its future cars, and supply them to other OEMs as well. With the primary concern being the pricing of mass EVs, the company on several occasions cited that the EV might not be an affordable offering like its other products.

The company’s rival Tata Motors already has two EVs running on the road- Tigor EV and Nexon EV which come under Rs 15 lac. The South Korean conglomerate’s Hyundai subsidiary Hyundai Motor India just recently announced its plan on investing Rs 4,000 crore into EV R&D and bringing at least 6 Battery Electric Vehicles in India by 2028. On that line, MG Motor India also cited its plan to bring an affordable crossover in the country in the price range between 10-15 lac by 2023.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 3:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Moto G51 goes official in India: Check out the best alternatives out there
Photo Gallery
Motorola Moto G51 goes official in India: Check out the best alternatives out there
Motorola Moto G51 alternatives you can consider: Redmi Note 11T, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

Photo Gallery

Motorola Moto G51 alternatives you can consider: Redmi Note 11T, Realme 8i, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch

News

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Apps

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report
This Hyundai EV might soon come to India and it has a driving range of 487 km

Electric Vehicle

This Hyundai EV might soon come to India and it has a driving range of 487 km
This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters
All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture

Electric Vehicle

All-electric BMW 3 Series could launch in 2025, will be based on the new Neue Klasse architecture
Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

Electric Vehicle

Hyundai to launch 6 new EVs in India including an electric SUV

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel, Jio और Vi ऑफर करते हैं 28 दिन की वैलिडिटी वाले कई प्लान, जानें कौन सा है बेस्ट

5G सपोर्ट, 64MP कैमरा और Snapdragon 778G SoC के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Xiaomi 11 Youth Vitality Edition, जानें खास बातें

Motorola Edge S30 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 12GB RAM के साथ मिलता है 100MP कैमरा

इन ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान में मिलेगी जबरदस्त इंटरनेट स्पीड, जानें किसका प्लान है बेस्ट?

Free Fire के अपकमिंग इवेंट का कैलेंडर लीक, गन और पेट के साथ मिलेंगे ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi
Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts
Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why
Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India
How To
Apple Music support arrives on Google Nest smart speakers in India
Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report

Electric Vehicle

Maruti Suzuki to launch electric WagonR: Report
Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch

News

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets
WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers