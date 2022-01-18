Mazout Electric could soon launch electric cruiser motorcycle with claimed range of 350km

A lot of electric vehicles are currently being launched in India in all segments. One exciting segment is the electric bike segment, where there are currently only a select number of players. Mazout Electric is a new startup, which has developed an electric cruiser motorcycle with a claimed range of 350km along with a claimed top speed of 120km per hour. Also Read - Delhi govt makes electric vehicles mandatory for Zomato, Ola, Uber, Swiggy

The Mazout electric cruiser motorcycle has been developed by a team of engineering students at Delhi Technical University, who showcased the bike using a YouTube video, which has been embedded below.



During the video, the Mazout team showcased the electric cruiser motorcycle’s design and provide us with some technical details of their second prototype. Apart from working on the hardware of the electric cruiser, the owners of Mazout Electric are also developing the software for the bike.

The startup is currently not ready to unveil the bike in the Indian market. However, when it does, it will mark a significant improvement in terms of the range of current electric motorcycles. Take note, the Indian market currently does not have any electric cruiser motorcycle offering. However, there are multiple cruiser motorcycles currently under development and will launch soon.

The founders have revealed that the electric bike will come with a 6kW motor and will feature a 25kWh battery. While the company has not revealed when it will release the bike in the Indian market, it is currently accepting reservations for the 150km and 300km versions, which it estimates to ship in the third quarter of 2022.

In the video, it is mentioned that the hardware part of the motorcycle is almost ready and the company is currently working on the software part. The team is currently working of a system, which will plan trips while plotting charging stops when details have been fed. The motorcycle will come with support for both AC and DC fast charging, with the company claiming that the battery can be fully charged within six hours from 0-100 percent.

The founders expect the bike to be priced between Rs 3,00,000 to Rs 3,50,000.