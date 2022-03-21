MG Motors is driving strong growth in its EV segment with just one offering ZS EV. The company introduced an updated 2022 variant of the electric car which is all set to enter the Indian market. New reports suggest that MG might be planning to launch a much cheaper electric vehicle which will be a mini car. Also Read - Crayon Envy EV launched in India with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

In China there's an electric car that has been selling like hot cakes. It is called Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. The car has sold over 5 lakh units since its launch in 2020. What makes it so appealing? Price and size. The car is extremely small, beating some of the best-selling small cars of India. What if I say this car is coming to India as well?

To be fair, it is not this car but something very much alike. MG Motor is reportedly working on a mini electric car that will be launched in India as well as other global markets. According to a report by Autocar India, MG is working to launch a two-door electric car which will be introduced in early 2023. The new car is currently called E230.

What will MG E230 offer?

Some of the biggest advantages that will be offered by the brand will include an affordable price tag. The car will be substantially cheaper than the MG ZS EV 2022, which starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs 21 lakh. The new electric car will be aiming to get volume by offering the product in a sub-10 lakh segment.

The next big thing any customer would care about is the range. The MG E230 is expected to get a range of around 150 km. This falls in line with what is offered by Wuling Hongguang Mini EV. The similarities can be owed to the Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform. This platform is not only used in the Hongguang EV but also in EVs like the Baojun E100, E200, E300 and E300 Plus.

Competition in Sub-Rs 10-lakh segment

Currently the electric car market in India is dominated by Tata Motors with the Tata Nexon EV and the Tata Tigor EV. While these two vehicles occupy the price range of Rs 12-16 lakh, there’s still a void in the sub 10-lakh price segment. Mahindra is eyeing the segment with the eKUV100. Tata might also launch an electric Tiago that will fit this bracket. MG has can have an advantage if it move quickly and prices the new product aggressively.