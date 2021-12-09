comscore MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon
News

MG Motor India planning to bring an affordable EV in India soon

Electric Vehicle

MG Motor India's new electric crossover although will be based on a global platform, it will be customised for the Indian markets, to debut in early 2023.

MG-ZS-EV

Representational image

MG Motor India is set to expand its portfolio in India with a new electric vehicle. The automotive company has announced that it will bring a more affordable EV to the country in early 2023. Also Read - Mahindra, Reliance want to get bullish in India's EV space

Although we are a good one year away from witnessing the final product, the company’s executive did share some details. Also Read - Vivo planning to launch an electric scooter in India? Trademark for EV surfaces online

MG Motor India bringing an affordable EV crossover in India in early 2023

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director at MG Motor India said that the upcoming EV is going to be a crossover. The new electric crossover although will be based on a global platform, but will be customised for the Indian markets. Also Read - Ather 450x Review: Are EVs the answer to rising petrol costs?


“Our next product after SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go,” Chaba mentioned to PTI news agency.

“We have taken the decision that we are going to introduce an EV by the end of next financial year. It is actually a kind of a crossover and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop and this will be an EV for the mass market for all the emerging markets including India,” he further said.

While the company aims to localise major parts for its next EV including battery assembly, motors, and localisation of other parts, the executive said that it will customise the new EV for the range and the Indian regulations. Citing on MG’s EV roadmap in India Chaba told PTI, “We will customise this car for the range and the Indian regulations and customer taste…It will be specially tailored for India. We will start working on it right now. This is the kind of tipping point that we have been talking about that if we are able to do a car between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh that can give us good volumes. So hopefully, this would be our volume EV car.”

Currently, MG Motor offers only one fully-electric vehicle- ZS EV that comes for a price starting at Rs 21 lac (ex-showroom) in India. The new EV is expected to cost lesser than the current model. Reports suggest that the vehicle could be priced between 10-15 lac in the country.

  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 1:18 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 9, 2021 1:20 PM IST

Best Sellers