MG Motor India is taking the go green initiative with the recycling of its first EV battery. For this, the automaker has partnered with Attero Recycling, a domestic E waster recycling company.

To make the electric mobility eco-friendly, MG recycled its EV battery and is said to extract metal and other materials to develop new batteries. The company notes that this initiative which is in synergy with their #ChangeWhatYouCan campaign will encourage people to make a difference in their lives.

"Ensuring end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles is something we are passionate about at MG. Since battery waste is a challenge for sustainable mobility, we believe battery recycling is the optimum way of bridging this void. We look forward to doing more work in this space to create sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us drive radical impact," Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said (via Financial Express).

“As the momentum of EV players grows, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to managing E-waste. It also holds the key to helping our country transition from a linear to a circular economy. We have the technology that enables us to extract almost 99% of all metals from a lithium-ion battery and we envision making India Atmanirbhar in precious metals such as Copper, Lithium, and Cobalt through these processes,” Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Attero Recycling mentioned. “We are delighted to join hands with MG and our partnership will be instrumental in strengthening the EV ecosystem and set an example across the industry,” he added.

To recall, MG collaborated with Attero Recycling in May this year to recycle EV batteries post their self-discharge to reduce the carbon footprint of users. The company teamed up with Attero Recycling to reuse and recycle Li-ion batteries of the Electric Internet SUV-ZS EV. Strengthening the EV ecosystem and aiming to develop a sustainable, clean ecosystem, MG even collaborated with CleanMax to supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With this collaboration, the company is said to subside around 2 lakh MT of Co2 over 15 years which is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees. On a related note, the company is prepping for the release of its upcoming all-electric crossover in India. The EV could be placed at an aggressive price between 10-15 lac and is expected to hit the roads by 2023.