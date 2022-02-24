comscore MG reveals ‘brand new’ electric car teaser in Q4 this year: Watch video
News

MG to launch ‘brand new’ electric car later this year: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

An important highlight about the MG EV is that the electric car is being promoted with the tag #MGElectricforAll

MG 4 EV

MG new electric car will be launched in Q4

MG Motor has teased a new electric car which will be launching in Q4 this year. The company has not revealed an official name or the overall design however, it did release a teaser video. The new electric car is expected to be cheaper than the MG ZS EV. MG is expected to call the new EV MG 4.  Also Read - Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched: What's special in new phones

The new electric car will be built for the European market, according to a statement from the company. MG has revealed that the car will be 4,300mm in length. This is the only statistic provided about the car. In comparison, the MG ZS EV 2022 is 4,314mm in length.  Also Read - Motorola Edge Pro 30 launched globally: Check price, specs

Another important highlight in the statement from the company is that the electric car is being promoted with the tag #MGElectricforAll. This hints that MG Motor will be pricing it lower than the existing EV on offer, which is the ZS EV.  Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch: Details here

In a tweet, MG Motors said, “A brand new 100% electric vehicle from MG has its UK premiere set in Q4 this year. The vehicle measures 4.300 mm in length and is developed with the UK consumer in mind. Take a sneak peek at this beauty and stay tuned.”

In the teaser, MG revealed some visual elements of the car. From the silhouette, we can be sure that it is a small SUV or a hatchback. Considering that there is massive side cladding, it will most probably be an SUV. The tires will be 17-inch alloys. The big wheel arches and strong shoulder lines also hint at an SUV. 

At the rear, MG did not reveal anything at all. However, we could see the taillights. MG 4 will use sleek taillamps covering almost passing through the entire tailgate. The ORVMs come with a piano black finish. The presence of a camera on the ORVM also shows that it will have 360-degree view. 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 9:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details
Electric Vehicle
MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details
Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Mobiles

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Wearables

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta

News

Mark Zuckerberg burnt $500 billion by renaming Facebook to Meta

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp New Feature Update

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola Edge 30 Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 60MP सेल्फी कैमरा समेत मिल रहे ये धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire MAX में आया नया Diamond Royale, मिल रहा Dusklit Slayer बंडल

Oppo Find X5 और Oppo Find X5 Pro लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

रेडमी नोट 11 प्रो सीरीज जल्द भारत में होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया ट्वीट

फ्री फायर के वीकली मेंबरशिप में हर दिन मिलेंगे डायमंड्स और रिवार्डस, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

News

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update
News
WhatsApp New Feature Update
MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

MG to launch brand new electric car later this year: Check all details
Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched
Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)

Mobiles

Motorola s newly launched Edge 30 Pro is also called Edge+ (2022)
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

Wearables

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers