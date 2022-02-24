MG Motor has teased a new electric car which will be launching in Q4 this year. The company has not revealed an official name or the overall design however, it did release a teaser video. The new electric car is expected to be cheaper than the MG ZS EV. MG is expected to call the new EV MG 4. Also Read - Oppo Find X5 series with MariSilicon X chip launched: What's special in new phones

The new electric car will be built for the European market, according to a statement from the company. MG has revealed that the car will be 4,300mm in length. This is the only statistic provided about the car. In comparison, the MG ZS EV 2022 is 4,314mm in length. Also Read - Motorola Edge Pro 30 launched globally: Check price, specs

Another important highlight in the statement from the company is that the electric car is being promoted with the tag #MGElectricforAll. This hints that MG Motor will be pricing it lower than the existing EV on offer, which is the ZS EV. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, 5100+ chip details leaked ahead of launch: Details here

In a tweet, MG Motors said, “A brand new 100% electric vehicle from MG has its UK premiere set in Q4 this year. The vehicle measures 4.300 mm in length and is developed with the UK consumer in mind. Take a sneak peek at this beauty and stay tuned.”

In the teaser, MG revealed some visual elements of the car. From the silhouette, we can be sure that it is a small SUV or a hatchback. Considering that there is massive side cladding, it will most probably be an SUV. The tires will be 17-inch alloys. The big wheel arches and strong shoulder lines also hint at an SUV.

At the rear, MG did not reveal anything at all. However, we could see the taillights. MG 4 will use sleek taillamps covering almost passing through the entire tailgate. The ORVMs come with a piano black finish. The presence of a camera on the ORVM also shows that it will have 360-degree view.