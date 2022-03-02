MG ZS EV 2022 India launch date revealed: Check details, expected features

MG Motors has finally announced that it will be launching its ZS EV 2022 in India on March 7. This facelift will replace the current-gen MG ZS EV, with an enhanced battery pack and longer range for starters. Earlier, the electric car was expected to launch in the country in February. Also Read - Ather Energy sells over 2000 electric scooters in February

To recall, MG introduced its original ZS EV in India in 2020, and since then has managed to claim the spot of the second-largest EV manufacturer in India with a 27 percent market share in the segment. It has been revealed that the company has already sold close to 4,000 ZS EV units in the country. Also Read - Hero Eddy electric scooter launched at Rs 72,000: Check features

MG ZS EV 2022

MG ZS EV 2022 will bring in enhanced safety features and better interiors. The upcoming electric car is expected to feature better sensors for proximity detection, cameras for increased visibility of the surroundings, and a wireless charging pad inside of the cabin. Also Read - Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

It is being said that the car will ship with a 50kWh battery, which will bring up the range to a claimed 500 kilometres.

Apart from this, the updated model will come with global design cues featuring a front-covered grill, and charging socket that is placed on the left of the MG logo. It will also feature a new sunroof and 17-inch refreshed design alloy wheels. The car will feature rear air-conditioning vents too.

The car will feature an updated front fascia with new LED headlamps, DRLs, a new bumper and a new tail-light design. The car will get a new 10.1 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Along with the new model, the company has announced an extension to its 5-way charging ecosystem that includes free-of-cost AC fast-charging at residences and offices, a portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24×7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.