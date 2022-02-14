comscore MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed with new 10.1-inch infotainment display
MG ZS EV 2022 interior revealed, electric car to get new infotainment display

The new ZS EV gets a closed off grill, bringing it closer to its EV counterparts. The lights are also sleeker.

Image: MG Motors

MG ZS EV is soon going to get a major upgrade with the new 2022 variant. The car has been launched in other global markets and is finally landing on Indian shores. Last week, MG unveiled the exteriors of the MG ZS EV 2022 with some detailed images of the electric car. Now, we get a glimpse at the interiors, at least the dashboard. The new images show the infotainment system of the ZS EV. Also Read - Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new more powerful motor

The new MG ZS EV 2022 gets a new 10.1-inch display. The new display looks similar to the global model. The variant that is sold in other markets gets a 10.1-inch colour touchscreen as standard, wireless mobile phone charging and adaptive cruise control. The MG ZS EV 2022 will come loaded with sensors and the top variant is expected to get ADAS Level 2. It will also comes with a panoramic sunroof. The new ZS EV 2022 is expected to get a 7-inch digital instrument cluster which will house important stats such as odometer, speedometer and trip meter. Also Read - Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000: Check top speed, other details

The MG ZS EV 2022 comes with a host of new cosmetic changes. The most prominent change is the front fascia. The new ZS EV gets a closed off grill, bringing it closer to its EV counterparts. The lights are also sleeker. Also Read - MG ZS EV 2022: Check pictures of the electric car launching this month

The MG ZS EV 2022 is expected to get a range of 440 km. The car is expected to get a 55 kWh battery unit. The car will get faster-charging speed compared to the model that is currently on sale. The variant selling in other markets can charge up to 80 percent in just 1 hour and 3 minutes. The charge times are based on DC 50kW rapid charger. The motor on the new EV is expected to churn out 143PS of power and 353Nm of torque.

  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor

Electric Vehicle

Simple One electric scooter gets upgraded with new powerful motor
Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000

Electric Vehicle

Crayon Motors launches 'Made for India' electric scooter at Rs 64,000
AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh

Electric Vehicle

AMO Electric Jaunty Plus electric scooter launched at Rs 1.1 lakh
Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range

Electric Vehicle

Ather to launch new electric scooter with better range

