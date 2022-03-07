MG Motor India has finally launched the new generation of MG ZS EV. The new ZS EV 2022 gets a new look a bigger battery and an enhanced range. The new ZS EV comes with a 50.3 kWh battery. The company claims the new car is offering a range of 461 km in a single charge. Also Read - MG ZS EV 2022 India launch date revealed: Check details, expected features

Price and Availability

The new MG ZS EV 2022 will be available in 2 variants namely: Excite & Exclusive. The new Excite variant has been priced at Rs 21,99,800 and the Exclusive variant is priced at Rs 25,88,000 (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Exclusive variant have begun whereas the Excite variant booking will start from July 2022. Also Read - Upcoming electric SUVs to launch in India

The new ZS EV gets features such as Dual Pane Panoramic Skyroof, Digital Bluetooth Key, Rear Drive Assist, 360° Camera, i-SMART with over 75 Connected Car features, Hill Descent Control & more.

MG ZS EV 2022 Battery

The new ZS EV comes with a 50.3kWH battery. It is equipped with a new more powerful motor which produces power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 in 8.5 seconds. According to MG ZS EV 2022, the battery has undergone eight special safety checks and received UL2580 global certification. The car gets a range of 461 km.

MG ZS EV 2022 Design

The new ZS EV has been updated in order to bring it in line with the global variant of the car. It features a New Electric design grill and 17-inch tomahawk hub design alloy wheels. The car gets Full LED Hawkeye headlamp and new LED tail lamps.

MG ZS EV 2022 Interior

The new ZS EV 2022 gets a leather-layered dashboard. The new ZS EV also gets a new rear centre headrest which was missing from the previous version. Additionally, there is a rear centre armrest with cup holders and rear AC vents.

MG ZS EV 2022 Technology

Here’s a list of technology features you’ll witness in the MG ZS EV 2022:

-Full digital cluster with a 7-inch embedded LCD screen

-10.1-inch HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

-Wireless phone charging

-5 USB Ports including 2 Type C charging ports

-Climate control through auto AC

-PM 2.5 Filter

-i-SMART connectivity features

-Digital Bluetooth key

ZS EV 2022 Safety Features

-6 airbags

-360-degree camera

-Hill descent control

-Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

-Electronic stability control (ESC)

-Rear Drive Assist

-Blind Spot Detection

-Lane Change Assist

-Rear Cross Traffic Alert