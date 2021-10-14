Morris Garages (MG) Motors has updated its MG ZS EV for the global markets. The new MG ZS EV 2022 model brings in a number of cosmetic changes along with an upgraded powertrain setup. The facelift brings the design of the ZS EV in line with the updated petrol ZS. The facelift also brings a larger 72kWh battery. Here we will take a close look at the new MG ZS EV 2022 model and everything it has to offer. Also Read - Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor showcases Marvel X electric crossover with autonomous capabilities

Also Read - MG ZS EV pure electric internet SUV launched in India at starting Rs 20.88 lakh

MG ZS EV 2022: India launch details

The new ZS EV 2022 will be made available in Europe from this November. The 51kWh version will be made available in the market from next year. MG is yet to reveal when it will bring the facelift to the Indian market, however, it recently did launch a rebadged version of the ZS Petrol facelift in India as the MG Astor. The company is also yet to reveal details of the powertrain and battery setup it will bring to the Indian market with the ZS EV 2022. Also Read - Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon, will be priced under Rs 9 lakhs

History in India

MG ZS EV was launched in India in early 2020 with a 44.5kWh battery with a 340km claimed range. The company earlier this year did update the car a bit, providing users with an upgraded battery with a claimed 419km range.

What’s new in design

MG ZS EV 2022 is now in line with its petrol counterpart, which received a facelift earlier this year. The new design includes slim headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. It comes with new front and rear bumpers, along with new alloy wheel designs. The front grille has been changed to a body-coloured blanked-off plate, replacing the traditional grille design.

Interiors

The interiors remain pretty much the same as its predecessor, with a few additions like a wireless phone charger, a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen. MG has also upgraded its iSmart connectivity suite, bringing in new graphics and improved functionality. New remote functions have also been added.

Battery

One of the major improvements in the facelift is its battery. The new MG ZS EV 2022 gets a 51kWh battery for the base variant, which comes with a 317kms range. The higher version gets a much larger 72kWh battery with a claimed range of 437kms. The company claims that the 72kWh version can be charged from 0-100 percent in 10 hours 30 mins, using a 7kW AC charger, or within 42 minutes with a 100kW DC fast charger.