MG ZS EV sold out for 2022, bookings to reopen later this year

Morris Garages (MG) launched its latest ZS EV 2022 electric car in India. Within just a few days of it being launched the car has already sold out for the year. The company has already stopped accepting bookings for the new ZS EV, and has stated that it will reopen them later in the year.

To recall, bookings for the new MG ZS EV were open across all the authorized dealer outlets and via the company's official website before the launch. Now, according to CarToq, the bookings have ended for 2022. However, when we checked on the MG India website, the company seems to still be accepting pre-bookings.

MG ZS EV 2022

The new MG ZS EV brings in a lot of design changes, which make it look different from the ZS petrol version available in other global markets. These design changes include a closed grille at the front, a new charging slot location on the side of the MG logo, sleeker headlamps with LED projectors and boomerang-shaped daytime running LEDs, and more. Also Read - Soon you may be able to rent electric two-wheelers on Indian highways

Other changes include new 17-inch machined alloy wheels, all-black interiors with contrast silver inserts. The car features a number of tech features including a wireless charger, 360-degree parking camera, heated outside rearview mirrors, 7-inch full-TFT instrument console, powered front seats and electric parking brake.

It also gets a new panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, a push start-stop button and a PM 2.5 air purifier.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, electronic stability program, hill descent control, hill hold assist, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, blind-spot detection, lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. It does miss out on full Level-2 ADAS and AI.

MG ZS EV 2022 features a larger 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, which brings in a claimed range of 461 kms. There is also a new motor, which produces a max bhp of 173 and has a peak torque of 280 Nm.

The fully loaded MG ZS EV is priced at Rs 21.99 lakh.