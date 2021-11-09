Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Mini is set to launch its Cooper SE electric car in India soon. It started accepting pre-orders a few days ago and now the company has announced that all the 30 models set to release in the Indian market have been pre-booked. Take note, all of the 30 units were pre-booked within two hours of the pre-orders going live according to the company. Also Read - Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, here's why

To recall, the company started accepting pre-orders back on October 29 at Rs 1,00,000. While the company is yet to disclose the pricing details for the soon to launch Cooper SE EV, we expect it to introduce more units for the Indian market in the coming days, due to high demand.

Mini Cooper SE

Mini Cooper SE will be made available in four colourways in the Indian market: White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green. It will be offered only as a three-door variant with oval headlights, LED DRLs, a hexagonal-shaped grille, contrast-coloured ORVMs, and a grille insert. The car comes with 17-inch alloy wheels with a distinctive squared shape.

The car is based on the WLTP cycle and has a claimed range of 270 km on a full charge. It includes support for both an AC wall box charger and DC charging. The company claims that the car can be charged from zero to 80 percent within two and a half hours and 100 percent within up to 3.5 hours.

Cooper SE can be charged at home using an 11kW or a 50kW conventional power adapter, using which, the car can be charged from 0 to 80 percent within around 12 hours. This time may be reduced to a little more than 36 minutes with a public fast charger.

The new electric Mini Cooper SE will be powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack, which according to the company generates 181 bhp and 270 Nm of torque. It will be able to accelerate from zero to 100 within 7.3 seconds and will have a top speed of 150 kmph, which has been electronically regulated.

2021 Mini Cooper SE will reportedly include an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a completely digital instrument cluster, and a Nappa leather interior.