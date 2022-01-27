Nissan has announced a new compact electric vehicle. This new vehicle will be succeeding the popular Nissan Micra, which has also been available in India in the past. However, the new car will be completely electric and it will be sold in the European markets. Also Read - Simple Energy partners with Siemens to provide new software support for electric vehicles

The new Nissan EV will be manufactured in Renault Electricity centre located in France. Since this new car will succeed Nissan Micra, it is expected to be very competitively priced. So far, Nissan has only announced its availability in Europe.

The Japanese brand has announced that the launch of the new electric vehicle is part of Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision. Other EVs include the new Nissan Ariya, a new EV crossover and the new Qashqai and X-Trail.

Nissan EV Roadmap

Announced today as part of the new Alliance 2030 roadmap, the new Nissan compact EV is designed by Nissan. The car will be engineered and manufactured by Renault on the Alliance CMF B-EV platform. This platform enables the companies to maintain unique styling for their respective products.

“This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness,” said Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta.

“This is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe.”

The teaser of the new car shows round swept-back headlamps outlined with daytime running lights. The headlamps are place in between the round DRLs. Further product information, including naming, launch timing and technical details, will be released later.