Nissan to invest whopping $18 billion in EV development in next five years

Nissan has unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, its long-term vision for the brand and the company is heading strong towards electric mobility. Over the next ten years, Nissan plans to deliver more electrified vehicles while expanding its operations globally. The company has a goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050.

Emphasizing on the need of electrification of mobility, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida stated, "The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society."



The Japanese company aims to accelerate the electrification of its vehicle lineup and other investments with investments of 2 trillion yen ($17.63 billion) over the next five years.

Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new EVs by fiscal year 2030 aiming for an electrification mix of more than 50% globally across the Nissan and INFINITI brands.

With the introduction of 20 new EV and e-POWER equipped models in the next five years, Nissan intends to increase its electrification sales mix across major markets by fiscal year 2026, including:

• Europe by more than 75% of sales

• Japan by more than 55% of sales

• China by more than 40% of sales

• The United States by 40% of EV sales in fiscal year 2030

“We are proud of our long track record of innovation, and of our role in delivering the EV revolution. With our new ambition, we continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural shift to EVs by creating customer pull through an attractive proposition by driving excitement, enabling adoption and creating a cleaner world,” said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta.

The company also unveiled three new concept cars to showcase the new range of electric cars including Nissan Max-Out a convertible, Nissan Hang Out, an SUV and Nissan Surf out a pick-up truck.

Battery technology

Nissan plans to work on the lithium-ion battery technologies and introduce cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost by 65% by fiscal year 2028.

Nissan aims to launch the EVs with its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by fiscal year 2028 and ready a pilot plant in Yokohama as early as fiscal year 2024.

The company plans to reduce charging time to one-third with the new ASSBs technology. Further, Nissan expects ASSB to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028 and aims to bring it further down to $65 per kWh to achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future.