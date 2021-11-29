comscore Nissan to invest whopping $18 billion in EV development in next five years
News

Nissan to invest whopping $18 billion in EV development in next five years

Electric Vehicle

Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new EVs by fiscal year 2030 aiming for an electrification mix of more than 50% globally

Nissan EV Concept

Nissan introduced three new EV concepts

Nissan has unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, its long-term vision for the brand and the company is heading strong towards electric mobility. Over the next ten years, Nissan plans to deliver more electrified vehicles while expanding its operations globally. The company has a goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products by fiscal year 2050. Also Read - Would you buy a Xiaomi electric vehicle? Company plans to produce lakhs of cars every year

Emphasizing on the need of electrification of mobility, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida stated, “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities. We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.” Also Read - BMW iX all-electric SUV to launch in India on December 11: Could cost north of Rs 1 crore


To vote for other categories click here Also Read - Planning to buy a car soon? Here's why it's sensible to wait for an EV

The Japanese company aims to accelerate the electrification of its vehicle lineup and other investments with investments of 2 trillion yen ($17.63 billion) over the next five years.

Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models, including 15 new EVs by fiscal year 2030 aiming for an electrification mix of more than 50% globally across the Nissan and INFINITI brands.

With the introduction of 20 new EV and e-POWER equipped models in the next five years, Nissan intends to increase its electrification sales mix across major markets by fiscal year 2026, including:
• Europe by more than 75% of sales
• Japan by more than 55% of sales
• China by more than 40% of sales
• The United States by 40% of EV sales in fiscal year 2030

“We are proud of our long track record of innovation, and of our role in delivering the EV revolution. With our new ambition, we continue to take the lead in accelerating the natural shift to EVs by creating customer pull through an attractive proposition by driving excitement, enabling adoption and creating a cleaner world,” said Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta.

The company also unveiled three new concept cars to showcase the new range of electric cars including Nissan Max-Out a convertible, Nissan Hang Out, an SUV and Nissan Surf out a pick-up truck.

Battery technology

Nissan plans to work on the lithium-ion battery technologies and introduce cobalt-free technology to bring down the cost by 65% by fiscal year 2028.

Nissan aims to launch the EVs with its proprietary all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) by fiscal year 2028 and ready a pilot plant in Yokohama as early as fiscal year 2024.

The company plans to reduce charging time to one-third with the new ASSBs technology. Further, Nissan expects ASSB to bring the cost of battery packs down to $75 per kWh by fiscal year 2028 and aims to bring it further down to $65 per kWh to achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 29, 2021 1:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year
Electric Vehicle
Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year
Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone

Mobiles

Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone

Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards

Gaming

Free Fire working codes today, November 29: How to get free codes, redeem latest rewards

After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

Telecom

After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone

After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

BMW iX all-electric SUV to launch in India on December 11: Could cost north of Rs 1 crore

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year

Electric Vehicle

Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year
BMW iX all-electric SUV to launch in India on December 11: Could cost north of Rs 1 crore

Electric Vehicle

BMW iX all-electric SUV to launch in India on December 11: Could cost north of Rs 1 crore
BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days

Electric Vehicle

BMW to launch three new electric cars in India within 180 days
Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

Features

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV
Greta Electric Scooters launches 4 new vehicles with starting price of Rs 60,000

Electric Vehicle

Greta Electric Scooters launches 4 new vehicles with starting price of Rs 60,000

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo के टैबलेट में मिलेगा Snapdragon 870 प्रोसेसर और 8040mAh बैटरी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ आया मोटोरोला का नया बजट फोन, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Realme 9 Series अगले साल की शुरुआत में हो सकती है लॉन्च, सीरीज में आएंगे ये 4 स्मार्टफोन

Redmi Note 11T 5G कल होगा लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा

Mercedes Benz VISION EQXX EV जल्द होगी लॉन्च, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 1000 किलोमीटर

Latest Videos

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece
How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices

News

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices
WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

News

Nissan to invest $18 billion in EVs over next 5 years
Electric Vehicle
Nissan to invest $18 billion in EVs over next 5 years
Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year

Electric Vehicle

Xiaomi plans to produce lakhs of electric cars every year
Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T 5G launch on November 30: Expected price in India, specs, and more
Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone

Mobiles

Xiaomi may not be the first company to launch Snapdragon 8 smartphone
After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

Telecom

After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers