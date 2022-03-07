comscore Niti Aayog, NHEV plan to rent out electric two-wheelers on Indian e-highways
Soon you may be able to rent electric two-wheelers on Indian highways

This new EV renting technology is pitched as something similar to how the popular Yulu platform works

A working group from National Highway for EV (NHEV) has met Niti Aayog to discuss the new battery swapping policy. NHEV has been pushing for public charging stations across the country. As part of the plan, it was discussed that two of the major express highways will be getting electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. In the meeting, it was also discussed how the battery swapping policy can be helpful in Ease of Doing Business for the stakeholders. Also Read - Hero MotoCorp unveils Vida sub-brand for its electric vehicles

An ANI report claimed that a proposal was discussed under which all 30 NHEV charging stations on Jaipur-Delhi and Noida-Agra e-highways are going to have 20 two-wheelers and 20 three-wheelers electric vehicles with battery-swapping technology. This new technology is pitched as something similar to how the popular Yulu platform works. Also Read - India gets another massive EV charging hub which can charge 1000 cars a day

How will it work?

These electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers will be positioned at the NHEV charging stations. Tourists or general users will be able to get access to these scooters through an application. Once they are done using these bikes for the required duration, they can return the vehicle back to the charging station. Also Read - Greta Glide electric scooter launched with 100 km range at Rs 80,000: Check details

Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director of National Highway for Electric Vehicles said, “This is our 2nd prototype station constructed in record 30-day time for Delhi-Jaipur E-Highway, 2 more stations of same size and scale will be installed in Noida within 60 days for Delhi-Agra E-Highway which will conclude the prototype modeling of E-hubs. 30 more E-Highway charging stations will be constructed within a record time of 90 days from their date of allocations to PSUs/Private entities.”

Sinha said, “These charging stations are commercially and technically competing with petrol pumps now with 72 percent utilization and 36-month breakeven with increased capacity to charge 1000 cars at this station and 576 cars at Sect 52 station. These simple prototypes have proved that e-highway stations of NHEV will be world-class and draw a strong commercial roadmap of E-mobility on Indian highways.”

Best Sellers