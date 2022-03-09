Oben Electric, an Indian EV company established in the year 2020, has announced that it will be launching its first performance motorcycle named Rorr in India. The electric motorcycle company has been founded by the alumni of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Bangalore. The new electric motorcycle, Oben Rorr will be launched in March 15. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Sun Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs with swappable battery tech

Oben Electric will be launching a new electric bike "Rorr" in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement. The new Rorr electric motorcycle is a 'Made in India' product. The designing, development, and manufacturing of the new bike have been done in India.

The new Indian company is Headquartered in Bengaluru. The electric two-wheeler manufacturing company was founded in August 2020. It is aligned with the Country's electric mission and is dedicated to developing electric two-wheelers with exquisite designs, premium quality, and reliable products in-house, and creating a global brand from India.

The electric vehicle market is booming in India and electric motorcycles are the next big deal. There are multiple new players in the market such as Revolt Motors, Kabira Mobility, Komaki, Ultraviolette and others. One of the leading electric scooter manufacturers, Okinawa Autotech is also planning to launch Okhi 100 a new electric bike.

The range and other details of the bike are expected to be revealed at the launch event. The new bike is expected to get a large digital instrument console and LED DRLs. In terms of design, the company has tried to marry the retro and modern design language in order to provide a unique stance.