Okinawa Autotech inaugurates new EV factory in Bhiwadi Rajasthan
News

Indian EV maker Okinawa Autotech opens new manufacturing plant in Rajasthan

Electric Vehicle

The company will be investing close to Rs 250 crore in the development of its new facilities and will be making further gradual investments to scale up the production

Okinawa Autotech New Plant

New Okinawa plant in Bhiwadi Rajasthan

Okinawa Autotech has inaugurated a new EV manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. This will help the EV company to enhance its production capacity substantially. The company has also commenced operations at the manufacturing unit located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Also Read - Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds

The electric vehicle maker claims that the facility is a hub of Modernization and Technology. Considering that operations at the new facility have already begun, Okinawa aims to supplement its growth and meet the demand for electric two-wheelers. Also Read - Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ electric scooters with 100 km range launched in India

Production Capacity of New Okinawa Autotech Plant

The company will also use the new Bhiwadi facility for exports worldwide. Okinawa Autotech will be manufacturing close to 3 lakh electric vehicles per year at the new plant. Eventually, the company plans to increase the production to a capacity of 1 million. A time frame of 2-3 years is being estimated to reach this potential. If Okinawa manages achieve this, the production will be over five time more than the current capacity of the plant located in Alwar, Rajasthan. Also Read - Hero Electric to offer discount on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI 

The company will be investing close to Rs 250 crore in the development of its new facilities and will be making further gradual investments to scale up the production.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, ” This development, amongst our other initiatives, is a testament to our unrelenting commitment towards our vision of ‘Made in India, Made for India,’. The market is evolving at a fast pace, and the ramped-up capacity will undoubtedly aid us in bolstering the mass transition to e-mobility with a diverse and innovative product portfolio. Furthermore, it will tremendously help in achieving our ambitious plans to remain market leaders in the Indian EV industry while also assisting in the much-needed transition to clean energy.”

In order to further its expansion plans, Okinawa Autotech has also planning to amp up its hiring process. The company claims that the new manufacturing facility will employ over 250 people across various functional areas.

The company’s previous plant, located in Alwar, Rajasthan, has an annual capacity of 1,80,000 units. Further to boost sales, Okinawa has a dealership network of over 400 centers catering to metro cities as well as Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural markets in India. Recently, the company has introduced two Okinawa Galaxy stores in Dehradun & Jaipur.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 2:05 PM IST

