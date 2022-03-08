Okinawa Autotech will be launching a new electric scooter Okhi 90 later this month. The Indian company had revealed some key details about the new scooter to BGR.in. Okinawa is now revealing some teasers about the new scooter. The latest in the line of teasers is its top speed. The Okhi 90 electric scooter could come with a top speed of 90 kmph. The company teased ‘90’ with a speedometer in the center. Also Read - Greta Glide electric scooter launched with 100 km range at Rs 80,000: Check details

The new teaser falls in line with what Okinawa Autotech MD, Jeetender Sharma shared with BGR.in. He had claimed that the scooter will get a top speed of up to 90 kmph. Apart from the speed, he also revealed that Okinawa Okhi 90 will be getting a range of up to 200 km in a single charge. The true range may be lower. Also Read - Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

Okinawa also shared a teaser video of the front headlamp cluster of the new scooter. Going by the image, we can safely assume that the company has opted for a more conventional design language with the Okinawa Okhi 90. The company also shared a teaser of the indicator on the scooter. The indicators will sit under the two DRLs on the mid-section of the scooter.

The Okhi 90 electric scooter will get fast charging as well. Sharma told BGR.in that the scooter will feature fast charging tech. He claimed that Okhi 90 will charge 70 to 80 percent in just the first hour and the remaining in 2 to 3 hours.

Sharma claimed that the product which is coming will have software technology that is far ahead. Sharma said, “They will have artificial intelligence features and connected vehicle features. Consumers are looking for a product which can be compared to ICE engines in terms of range.”

While battery swapping will not be possible in the true sense with the Okhi 90 electric scooter, we can confirm that it will get removable batteries. The user can simply unlock the battery and charge it at home. Sharma claimed that for battery swapping to work, the industry will need to reach a standard in terms of the size and shape of the battery unit.