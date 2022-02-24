Okinawa Autotech has announced the launch of its third Okinawa Galaxy Store. The new experience center has been opened in the national capital New Delhi. In December, the company launched its first Galaxy Store in Dehradun followed by its second store in Jaipur in the month of February. At the Okinawa Galaxy store, customers can interact with the products and also inquire about the brand. Also Read - Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Okinawa Autotech has announced that the company aims to inaugurate 40 more experience centers in the country by the end of 2022. The latest addition comes a month ahead of the launch of its next big product. The company is gearing up to launch two new two-wheelers this year and the Galaxy Stores will feature these products as well. Okinawa will be launching Okhi 90, a high-speed electric scooter. It is expected to get a range of around 200 km. Also Read - Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds

Interested buyers will be able to browse through Okinawa’s high-speed and low-speed scooters. The scooters will be priced between Rs 61,998 to Rs 82,995 in the low-speed category which includes Okinawa R30, Lite and Dual. The price range of high-speed scooters will start at Rs 64,797 to Rs 1,05,990 which includes Okinawa Ridge+, Praise Pro and iPraise+. Also Read - Ratan Tata takes delivery of electric Tata Nano. But can you buy one too?

Additionally, the visitors will be able to examine components such as the battery, motor, and chassis in greater detail. Okinawa will also offer a customizing area where customers can opt for bespoke hand-painted scooters.

Commenting on the launch of its second Experience centre, Mr Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech said: “Okinawa is gearing up to expand its footprint, and we’re thrilled to be launching the Okinawa Galaxy in the capital of India. With this experience centre, we want our customers to experience a real change. Consumers have progressed and are now aware of the advantages of going electric, and they must have firsthand experience with superior riding and ownership experience. We plan to expand to more cities in order to fulfil rising consumer demand across India, where people are already adapting to the electric scooters willingly.”