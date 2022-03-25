comscore Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics: Colour variants, features, price
News

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics: View all colour variants, features, price

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooters can be purchased from Okinawa's authenticated dealers and galaxy stores.

Okhi 90 Price

Okhi 90 is available in four colours

Also Read - Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter with over 160 km range: Check pricing, features

Also Read - Ola S1 electric scooter rival Okhi 90 to launch today: How to watch event

Also Read - Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 9:10 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 25, 2022 9:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability

News

Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience

Apps

Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Laptops

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs

Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics
Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report

Electric Vehicle

Kia to launch its first electric car in India by June 2022: Report
How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event

Electric Vehicle

How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event
EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 14 सीरीज होगी सस्ती! कंपनी चिप में कर सकती है 'बड़ा' बदलाव

Itel Vision 3 फोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 8000 रुपये से है कम

5G लॉन्च करने के लिए Airtel तैयार! मेटावर्स पर दिखाया 83 वर्ल्ड कप विजेताओं का होलोग्राम

Okinawa Okhi 90 भारत में लॉन्च, 90kmph तक टॉप स्पीड के साथ मिल रही 160km रेंज

OnePlus 10 Pro की भारत में लॉन्चिंग डेट कन्फर्म, 31 मार्च को इन स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video
Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability

News

Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability
Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video
Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Laptops

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers