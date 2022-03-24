Okinawa Autotech has launched the new Okhi 90 electric scooter. The new scooter is a high-speed vehicle. Okinawa plans to compete with the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak EV. The new scooter comes with a long range of 160km. However, the true range may be lower than what the company claims. Also Read - Ola S1 electric scooter rival Okhi 90 to launch today: How to watch event

Okhi 90 Pricing

The new electric scooter has launched at a price of Rs 1,21,866 (all prices ex-showroom). The prices will vary in accordance with the state the buyer is in. In Delhi and Maharashtra, the Okhi 90 will cost Rs 1,03,866. In Gujarat, it is even cheaper at Rs 1,01,866. Also Read - EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years: Here's why

Okinawa Okhi 90 Battery, Range and Charging

The Okhi 90 comes with a 3.6kWh Lithium-ion battery which can produce a power of 3800 Watt. The scooter uses a centrally-mounted, belt-driven motor. In terms of range, Okinawa claims 160 km per charge. The scooter has been given a top-speed of up to 90kmph. Also Read - Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

In terms of charging time, the Okhi 90 can charge up to 80 percent in just an hour. However, a full charge will take 3 to 4 hours.

Okhi 90 Features

-Boot capacity of 40 litres

-Key-Less Remote

-Automatic Key Locking System

-Parking Mode

-Speedometer with Battery Voltage Information

-Luggage box light

-Mobile charging USB port

-Geo-fencing

-Immobilization

-Vehicle Location & Navigation

-Vehicle Status

-Trip History

-Battery Voltage

-Speeding Alerts

-Secure Park Alert

-Curfew Alert

-SOS Alert

-Real Time Asset Tracking with GPS

-Find My Vehicle

-Driver Behavior

-Anti-Theft Alarm

-Warranty Records

-Ignition On/Off Status

-Vehicle Battery Charge Status

-Music Play Control

-On screen Call Notification

-Over the Air Updates

-Battery Status

-Error Notification