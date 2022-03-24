comscore Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter launched with 160 km range: Check pricing, features
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter with over 160 km range: Check pricing, features
News

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter with over 160 km range: Check pricing, features

Electric Vehicle

In terms of range, Okinawa claims 160 km per charge. The scooter has been given a top-speed of up to 90kmph.

Okhi 90

Okinawa Autotech has launched new electric scooter Okhi 90

Okinawa Autotech has launched the new Okhi 90 electric scooter. The new scooter is a high-speed vehicle. Okinawa plans to compete with the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak EV. The new scooter comes with a long range of 160km. However, the true range may be lower than what the company claims. Also Read - Ola S1 electric scooter rival Okhi 90 to launch today: How to watch event

Okhi 90 Pricing

The new electric scooter has launched at a price of Rs 1,21,866 (all prices ex-showroom). The prices will vary in accordance with the state the buyer is in. In Delhi and Maharashtra, the Okhi 90 will cost Rs 1,03,866. In Gujarat, it is even cheaper at Rs 1,01,866. Also Read - EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years: Here's why

Okinawa Okhi 90 Battery, Range and Charging

The Okhi 90 comes with a 3.6kWh Lithium-ion battery which can produce a power of 3800 Watt. The scooter uses a centrally-mounted, belt-driven motor. In terms of range, Okinawa claims 160 km per charge. The scooter has been given a top-speed of up to 90kmph. Also Read - Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

In terms of charging time, the Okhi 90 can charge up to 80 percent in just an hour. However, a full charge will take 3 to 4 hours.

Okhi 90 Features

-Boot capacity of 40 litres
-Key-Less Remote
-Automatic Key Locking System
-Parking Mode
-Speedometer with Battery Voltage Information
-Luggage box light
-Mobile charging USB port
-Geo-fencing
-Immobilization
-Vehicle Location & Navigation
-Vehicle Status
-Trip History
-Battery Voltage
-Speeding Alerts
-Secure Park Alert
-Curfew Alert
-SOS Alert
-Real Time Asset Tracking with GPS
-Find My Vehicle
-Driver Behavior
-Anti-Theft Alarm
-Warranty Records
-Ignition On/Off Status
-Vehicle Battery Charge Status
-Music Play Control
-On screen Call Notification
-Over the Air Updates
-Battery Status
-Error Notification

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 7:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Electric Vehicle
Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now

Telecom

Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now

Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

Telecom

Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

Top Android wallpaper apps that you can download now

Photo Gallery

Top Android wallpaper apps that you can download now

Best Android wallpaper apps: Tapet, Litwallz, Zedge and more

Photo Gallery

Best Android wallpaper apps: Tapet, Litwallz, Zedge and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details

Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now

Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event

Electric Vehicle

How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event
EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years

Electric Vehicle

EVs may cost the same as petrol-driven vehicles within two years
Crayon Envy electric scooter launched with 160 km range at Rs 64,000

Electric Vehicle

Crayon Envy electric scooter launched with 160 km range at Rs 64,000
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

हिंदी समाचार

Okinawa Okhi 90 भारत में लॉन्च, 90kmph तक टॉप स्पीड के साथ मिल रही 160km रेंज

OnePlus 10 Pro की भारत में लॉन्चिंग डेट कन्फर्म, 31 मार्च को इन स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

फ्री फायर मैक्स के ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड और कैरेक्टर बंडल, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

IPL 2022: Disney Plus Hotstar सब्सक्रिप्शन के बिना Online यूं देखें लाइव आईपीएल मैच

5000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme C31, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch
Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

News

Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Electric Vehicle
Okinawa launches Okhi 90 electric scooter: Check details
Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now

Telecom

Airtel Xstream Box price reduced by Rs 499: Here s how much it costs now
Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details

Telecom

Airtel hosts India s first 5G-powered hologram interaction: Know details
OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Buds Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch in India next week: Expected price, sepcs
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

Gaming

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers