Okinawa Autotech will be launching a new electric scooter later this month. The company has teased this new scooter with the name Okhi 90. The company might opt for a different commercial title for the product at launch. Okinawa has released a new teaser for the electric scooter, highlighting the tail lamps. Also Read - Ather Energy partners with Foxconn Group for components of Ather 450 scooters

In the new video teaser, Okinawa shows a new teaser showcasing the triple LED taillamps. Prior to this teaser, Okinawa shared a video of the headlight and the DRLs of the Okhi90. The video showed the entire headlamp cluster in action. Going by the image, we can safely assume that the company has opted for a more conventional design language with the Okinawa Okhi 90. The company also shared a teaser of the indicator on the scooter. The indicators will sit under the two DRLs on the mid-section of the scooter. Also Read - Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90: Check details



Okinawa Autotech MD, Jeetender Sharma told BGR.in that the scooter will get a top speed of up to 90 kmph. Apart from the speed, he also revealed that Okinawa Okhi 90 will be getting a range of up to 200 km in a single charge. The true range may be lower.

The Okhi 90 electric scooter will get fast charging as well. Sharma told BGR.in that the scooter will feature fast charging tech. He claimed that Okhi 90 will charge 70 to 80 percent in just the first hour and the remaining in 2 to 3 hours.

Sharma claimed that the product which is coming will have software technology that is far ahead. Sharma said, “They will have artificial intelligence features and connected vehicle features. Consumers are looking for a product which can be compared to ICE engines in terms of range.”

While battery swapping will not be possible in the true sense with the Okhi 90 electric scooter, we can confirm that it will get removable batteries. The user can simply unlock the battery and charge it at home. Sharma claimed that for battery swapping to work, the industry will need to reach a standard in terms of the size and shape of the battery unit.