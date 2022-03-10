comscore Okinawa reveals new teaser for electric scooter Okhi 90: Watch video
News

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Okhi 90 will charge 70 to 80 percent in just the first hour and the remaining in 2 to 3 hours.

Okhi 90 Tail Lamp

Okinawa Autotech electric scooter will launch later this month

Okinawa Autotech will be launching a new electric scooter later this month. The company has teased this new scooter with the name Okhi 90. The company might opt for a different commercial title for the product at launch. Okinawa has released a new teaser for the electric scooter, highlighting the tail lamps. Also Read - Ather Energy partners with Foxconn Group for components of Ather 450 scooters

In the new video teaser, Okinawa shows a new teaser showcasing the triple LED taillamps. Prior to this teaser, Okinawa shared a video of the headlight and the DRLs of the Okhi90. The video showed the entire headlamp cluster in action. Going by the image, we can safely assume that the company has opted for a more conventional design language with the Okinawa Okhi 90. The company also shared a teaser of the indicator on the scooter. The indicators will sit under the two DRLs on the mid-section of the scooter. Also Read - Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90: Check details


Okinawa Autotech MD, Jeetender Sharma told BGR.in that the scooter will get a top speed of up to 90 kmph. Apart from the speed, he also revealed that Okinawa Okhi 90 will be getting a range of up to 200 km in a single charge. The true range may be lower.

The Okhi 90 electric scooter will get fast charging as well. Sharma told BGR.in that the scooter will feature fast charging tech. He claimed that Okhi 90 will charge 70 to 80 percent in just the first hour and the remaining in 2 to 3 hours.

Sharma claimed that the product which is coming will have software technology that is far ahead. Sharma said, “They will have artificial intelligence features and connected vehicle features. Consumers are looking for a product which can be compared to ICE engines in terms of range.”

While battery swapping will not be possible in the true sense with the Okhi 90 electric scooter, we can confirm that it will get removable batteries. The user can simply unlock the battery and charge it at home. Sharma claimed that for battery swapping to work, the industry will need to reach a standard in terms of the size and shape of the battery unit.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 9:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 10, 2022 9:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Electric Vehicle
Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Features

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Gaming

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

This new Volkswagen electric car is nostalgia on wheels: View pics

Photo Gallery

This new Volkswagen electric car is nostalgia on wheels: View pics

This new Volkswagen electric car is nostalgia on wheels: View pics

Photo Gallery

This new Volkswagen electric car is nostalgia on wheels: View pics

Realme 9 5G SE first look: The new shiny kid on the block

Photo Gallery

Realme 9 5G SE first look: The new shiny kid on the block

Realme 9 5G SE first look: The new shiny kid on the block

Photo Gallery

Realme 9 5G SE first look: The new shiny kid on the block

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

Best prepaid plan under Rs 200 from Airtel, BSNL, VI, and Reliance Jio

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G first impressions: Light on the foot

Exclusive | Better.com terminated thousands of employees in India, US

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Related Topics

Related Stories

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components
Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90
Greta Electric introduces new electric scooter with 100 km range at Rs 80,000

Electric Vehicle

Greta Electric introduces new electric scooter with 100 km range at Rs 80,000
Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

News

Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Haier OLED PRO TV हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Russia-Ukraine War: Amazon, YouTube और Google Play ने भी रूस में बंद की अपनी सेवाएं, यूक्रेन को पहुंचाई करोड़ों की मदद

Free Fire Max में मौजूद मार्च 2022 के 5 बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स, जो Factory Roof challenge में दिलाएंगे जीत

Facebook Group में अब बंद होगी फेक न्यूज! नए फीचर्स देंगे ऐड्मिन को ज्यादा कंट्रोल

Infinix ने भारत में लॉन्च किए 2 सस्ते स्मार्ट TV, कीमत 11999 रुपये से शुरू

Latest Videos

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Electric Vehicle
Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here

News

Realme 9 5G SE And Realme 9 5G Launched With 5,000mAh Battery And Triple Rear Camera Setup, Check Price And Specs Here
Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game

Gaming

Apple Arcade to soon get new supercar racing game
Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism

News

Eight more women accuse Sony of systemic sexism
Best prepaid plan under Rs 200 from Airtel, BSNL, VI, and Reliance Jio

Telecom

Best prepaid plan under Rs 200 from Airtel, BSNL, VI, and Reliance Jio

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers