Okinawa sells over 1 lakh EVs in India in 2021, plans to launch new scooter in H1 2022
News

Okinawa sells over 1 lakh EVs in India in 2021, plans to launch new scooter in H1 2022

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa claims to have expanded to over 400 dealerships in metro cities as well as Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets in India

Okinawa Scooters

Okinawa Scooters parked at a warehouse

Okinawa Autotech has announced that it has surpassed 100,000 domestic sales of its electric vehicles. The company claims that the main driver of sales this year has primarily been the locally manufactured iPraise+ and Praise Pro. These scooters commanded a nearly 60-70 percent share of the yearly sales. Also Read - MG Motor India recycles its first electric vehicle battery in India

The company claims to have expanded to over 400 dealerships in metro cities as well as Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets in India. Also Read - Forget electric scooters! You can carry this EV in your bag and ride it to work

The electric scooter company also launched Okinawa Galaxy – an experience centre in Uttarakhand. Customers can experience the products in the flesh at the experience centre. Okinawa claims that it plans to open over 50 more Galaxy Stores in India this year. Also Read - Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

Additionally, Okinawa has announced a total investment of Rs 500 crore through the next three years. In the first phase, a sum of Rs 250 crore will be invested in the first year and gradually increased over the coming years.

The Indian EV company claims that its localization will be near 100 percent barring battery cells, which will continue to be imported. The company also disclosed that it will be launching a new high-speed scooter next year in the first quarter.

Recently according to JMK research findings, Okinawa Autotech was the second most popular Electric 2 Wheeler brand afte Hero Electric. This data was released for the month of October 2021.

Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder of Okinawa Autotech said, “We are glad and appreciative to those who expressed their belief in Okinawa and therefore helped us achieve this milestone.” With our dynamic product selection and unique riding experiences, Okinawa has set new milestones in the mass penetration of Electric Two-Wheelers in India since its beginning. We’ve had only one strategy from the start: raise awareness and debunk all kinds of myths around EVs. We will continue to cater to the requirements of the purists, while also fulfilling the aspirations of a new base of the youth who have a very different approach with two-wheelers. We remain committed in our endeavour to serve our consumers with exciting new launches and curated experiences.”

  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 1:33 PM IST

Best Sellers