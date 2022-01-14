Ola has announced the next purchase window for their scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The announcement was made by company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The final payment window for the next round of purchase will open on 21 January at 6 PM. Only those buyers will be eligible who have already paid Rs 20,000 for the scooter. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features until the next 6 months: Report

In a tweet, Aggarwal shared a video of the warehouse where the electric scooters have been parked. According to him, the new scooters will be dispatched across January and February.

In his statement, Bhavish Aggarwal said, " Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb. Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal! We're celebrating with our own harvest. Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who've paid 20k. We'll dispatch across Jan & Feb."

Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiyan, Sankrati ki shubhkaamnayein, Pongal vazhthukkal! We’re celebrating with our own harvest 🌾🛵 😎 Sea of scooters awaits! Final payment window opens Jan 21, 6pm in Ola App for all customers who’ve paid 20k. We’ll dispatch across Jan & Feb. pic.twitter.com/RZSAeclC0e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 14, 2022

Ola had started the deliveries of the first phase of purchases on 15 December. The deliveries, however, went on till the first week of January. The final payment window will allow buyers to complete the payment before the Ola S1 and Ola S1 scooters are dispatched from the company’s FutureFactory in Chennai.

The company did face some teething issues with the first phase of deliveries. Many buyers took to Twitter to register complaints about issues with the newly delivered scooters. The company did respond by saying that these products will be fixed. So far, Ola hasn’t revealed the number of scooters that will be dispatched in the coming phase of the sale.