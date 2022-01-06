Ola Electric is now producing around 1000 scooters a day, according to the company chief Bhavish Aggarwal. The company chief also shared some images of the scooters that are parked at the company’s Futurefactory in Chennai. Also Read - Did Ola Electric only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

Aggarwal claimed that the scooters in the warehouse are all produced in a single day. Further, the Ola CEO announced that the next purchasing window will be opening soon. Also Read - Why Ola Electric should be more transparent with deliveries

In his post, he said, “ Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. In pic below: production just for today so far! Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon. Will share.” Also Read - Ola Electric ships all scooters purchased to date, but not all delivered

Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. In pic below: production just for today so far! Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon. Will share. pic.twitter.com/O2HugL2XnX — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 6, 2022



While the electric scooter company is planning to open the purchase window for the next lot of scooters, many customers in the first phase of the sale complained about late delivery. On 31 December, Ola CEO claimed that all the scooters purchased in the first phase were shipped. However, many buyers complained about no delivery in the first few days of the month.

Ola S1 Purchasing Window, Deliveries

Ola had revised its delivery month to December and started deliveries from December 15. The company is selling two scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. However, many buyers who had booked the Ola S1 during the first phase of the sale, received a Ola S1 Pro. The company told the buyers that the Ola S1 Pro-ready scooters won’t come with any of the functionality of the more expensive scooter, but buyers can upgrade the scooter to Ola S1 Pro completely by paying an extra amount of Rs 30,000. For reference, the Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999 (excluding state subsidies).

Sources close to Ola told BGR.in that the buyers were given the Ola S1 Pro instead of Ola S1 because many customers were demanding an upgrade to Ola S1 after the initial booking amount. The new announcement from Ola comes at a time when many buyers are waiting for the next purchase window for the scooters. Ola had earlier promised that the second purchase window will be opened in the month of January.