comscore Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal confirms that all Ola S1 buyers to be 'upgraded' to Ola S1 Pro
News

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces ‘free upgrade’ for all Ola S1 buyers

Electric Vehicle

Aggarwal claimed that Ola S1 buyers will be getting a free upgrade to Ola S1 Pro hardware

Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 Pro sale

Ola Electric started deliveries of their electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in December. Later, we found that all Ola S1 buyers were in fact getting Ola S1 Pro scooters that were limited to Ola S1 features. The company sent emails to Ola S1 buyers informing them about the upgrade. Now Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has come forward and confirmed that the company is still only going to sell Ola S1 Pro scooter, even to buyers who purchase Ola S1. Also Read - Ola Electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Aggarwal claimed that Ola S1 buyers will be getting a free upgrade to Ola S1 Pro hardware. Under the hood, the scooters will be the same as the more expensive Pro model, Ola has claimed that the features will be the same as promised for the Ola S1, including the driving range and additional features. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features until the next 6 months: Report

Aggarwal also explained that all Ola S1 buyers will be able to upgrade to Ola S1 Pro features completely by opting for a performance upgrade. Ola has confirmed that Ola S1 buyers can pay an extra amount of Rs 30,000 to get the upgrade at a later stage. Also Read - Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

In his tweet, Aggarwal said, “We’re upgrading all our S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware. You’ll get all S1 features and can unlock Pro range, hyper mode, other features with a performance upgrade. Thank you for being early supporters of Mission Electric! Dispatch in Jan, Feb. Email to follow with details.”

Ola S1 vs Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (not including the subsidies) and the Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999. The higher variant not only delivers more driving range and power, but it also provides many more premium features. However, many of these promised features will not be available even to Ola S1 Pro buyers till June this year.

Ola S1 next purchase window

Earlier last week, Aggarwal announced that the purchase window for the next round of sales will be opening on 21 January. He also shared a video of the Ola FutureFactory. Several Ola S1 scooters were parked and ready to be dispatched after the second phase of sale is completed.

In the second phase, only those buyers will be eligible to make the complete payment who have already paid Rs 20,000 for booking and confirming their choice of scooter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 16, 2022 2:22 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers
Electric Vehicle
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers
Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Electric Vehicle

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers
Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters

Electric Vehicle

Ola electric announces next purchase window of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooters
Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features anytime soon: Check details

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro buyers won't get promised features anytime soon: Check details
Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

Electric Vehicle

Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon
Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में OB31 Update के बाद आएगी एक खतरनाक शॉटगन, जानें कितना धमाकेदार होगा इसका असर

Flipkart Plus यूजर्स के लिए शुरू हो चुका है Big Saving Days Sale, जानें डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स की पूरी डिटेल

Sony PlayStation 5 प्री-आर्डर की तारीख आई सामने: जानें कैसे करना है बुक

Free Fire OB32 Update: इवेंट कैलेंडर और रिवॉर्ड्स हुए लीक, जानें क्या-क्या मिलेगा फ्री

iPhone SE 3 के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन और कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का चला पता

Latest Videos

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Launched In India | Know Specs, Features, Price

News

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers
Electric Vehicle
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers
Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live for Prime members
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices

Deals

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals on Realme, Redmi, Poco, Samsung devices
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch imminent? Phone spotted on websites
EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

Electric Vehicle

EV owners take notice! Govt releases notification for at-home electric vehicle chargers

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers