Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces ‘free upgrade’ for all Ola S1 buyers

Ola Electric started deliveries of their electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in December. Later, we found that all Ola S1 buyers were in fact getting Ola S1 Pro scooters that were limited to Ola S1 features. The company sent emails to Ola S1 buyers informing them about the upgrade. Now Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has come forward and confirmed that the company is still only going to sell Ola S1 Pro scooter, even to buyers who purchase Ola S1.

Aggarwal claimed that Ola S1 buyers will be getting a free upgrade to Ola S1 Pro hardware. Under the hood, the scooters will be the same as the more expensive Pro model, Ola has claimed that the features will be the same as promised for the Ola S1, including the driving range and additional features.

Aggarwal also explained that all Ola S1 buyers will be able to upgrade to Ola S1 Pro features completely by opting for a performance upgrade. Ola has confirmed that Ola S1 buyers can pay an extra amount of Rs 30,000 to get the upgrade at a later stage.

In his tweet, Aggarwal said, “We’re upgrading all our S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware. You’ll get all S1 features and can unlock Pro range, hyper mode, other features with a performance upgrade. Thank you for being early supporters of Mission Electric! Dispatch in Jan, Feb. Email to follow with details.”

Ola S1 vs Ola S1 Pro

The Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999 (not including the subsidies) and the Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999. The higher variant not only delivers more driving range and power, but it also provides many more premium features. However, many of these promised features will not be available even to Ola S1 Pro buyers till June this year.

Ola S1 next purchase window

Earlier last week, Aggarwal announced that the purchase window for the next round of sales will be opening on 21 January. He also shared a video of the Ola FutureFactory. Several Ola S1 scooters were parked and ready to be dispatched after the second phase of sale is completed.

In the second phase, only those buyers will be eligible to make the complete payment who have already paid Rs 20,000 for booking and confirming their choice of scooter.