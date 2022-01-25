Ola is still building its image as an automobile company with the launch of Ola Electric. The company can be appreciated for its extremely quick move to enter the EV space. It has roughly been a month since the first Ola S1 electric scooters were delivered to buyers. However, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on to the next big thing: an Ola electric car. Also Read - Ola Electric valuation reaches $5 billion after latest $200 million funding round

Aggarwal shared a render of a car with Ola badging on it. The image is clearly a nod to the company’s plans to even enter the four-wheeler segment. This is not the first time Aggarwal has hinted towards an Ola Car. He recently even took a mild dig at the country’s largest electric car maker, Tata Motors. Also Read - Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check timing, other details

In the render shared by Aggarwal, we see a car that clearly looks like a concept. There’s not much that has been revealed either. His tweet said, “Can you guys keep a secret?”.

In another instance, a new Ola S1 owner shared an image of the scooter with his Tata Nexon EV. To that Aggarwal responded by saying, “Next car replacement should be the Ola electric car.”

The claims just do not stop at the four-wheeler segment. Aggarwal also has plans to take on the sky with flying cars. In a blog post shared late last year, he said, “Our EVs are smart, connected AI machines and will leapfrog current personal vehicles that are dumb mechanical devices. They will serve diverse needs through a variety of form factors including kick scooters, e-bikes and yes even drones and flying cars,” he wrote in a blog post.

Here’s how Twitter responded to Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola electric car render

Well, the claims are bold but the company is still facing a lot of flak for the way the Ola S1 deliveries are being handled. Many buyers in the same tweet, shared by Aggarwal about the electric car, are demanding delivery of their Ola scooter.

Ola should first fulfil your scooter commitment for the people who have paid you money.. they are not even getting any interest and have funded your project.. let’s park this secret for now until the first one is fulfilled… — Shankar Ganesh (@GaneshShanks) January 25, 2022

Prebooked it Expecting it to deliver by 2032 😌 — Hrithwik (@hrithwik_) January 25, 2022

Ola Electric recently opened the second purchase window for their scooters. Only those buyers who had paid the advance of Rs 20,000 were eligible to make the complete payment. The company has promised that the new scooters will be dispatched in January and February.