comscore Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Ola CEO shares video of stunt riders on S1 Pro: Here’s how it performs, how to book price, more
News

Ola CEO shares video of stunt riders on S1 Pro: Here’s how it performs, how to book price, more

Electric Vehicle

The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a post on social media where two electric scooters can be seen performing various stunts by expert drivers.

Ola-electric-scooter

Cab service provider company Ola has been quite a buzz in the country since its electric scooter launch on August 15. The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a post on social media where two electric scooters can be seen performing various stunts by expert drivers. Also Read - Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live: What is so special about this new luxury EV?

The company wants to show in this video that, along with its stunning looks, the Ola e-scooter can also be an excellent option for new-age bike lovers. The company is set to offer its customers a test ride of the OLA S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The company has also announced earlier that it will make the final payment for the booked scooters after the test drive is complete for customers from November 10. Also Read - Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet: Check price

“Having some fun with the scooter! Test rides begin in the coming week, and first deliveries begin soon after”, Aggarwal said in his tweet. Also Read - Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, here's why

Ola test riding

Ola will start test riding the S1 and S1 Pro scooters from November 10. Earlier, there was the facility to book the scooter online, but now, customers wishing to buy the scooter can first test ride the scooter and then book it through its website for Rs 499.

Price

Ola Electric had launched its first two electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro, earlier this year. The ex-showroom price of S1 is Rs 99,999, while the S1 Pro can be purchased for Rs 1,29,999. Interestingly, the S1 electric scooter doesn’t require a key. It senses the person approaching the scooter and locks or unlocks accordingly. One can start the scooter using the mobile app or the touchscreen display.

The E-scooters are available for purchase only on the Ola App and not on the website. Once the delivery starts, the customers will be informed about the estimated delivery dates.

Bhavesh also shared the ola electric hyper charger in October. The company will install hyper chargers in India along with the launch of its electric scooters. These will be fast-charging stations, through which users will be able to charge their electric vehicles in a short time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 5:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco M4 Pro 5G with MediaTek s Dimensity 810 SoC launched
Mobiles
Poco M4 Pro 5G with MediaTek s Dimensity 810 SoC launched
McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

News

McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

News

77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

How to check PF balance on mobile without internet

How To

How to check PF balance on mobile without internet

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999

Elon Musk Tesla price falls after conducting Twitter poll

McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

PUBG New State Game Release date

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO gives a sneak peak into e-scooters thrilled ride: Check price, how to book a test ride
Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Electric Vehicle

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live
Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet

Electric Vehicle

Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet
Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace

Electric Vehicle

Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, registration pick up the pace
Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

Electric Vehicle

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

हिंदी समाचार

JioPhone Next के टक्कर में ZTE Blade L9 सस्ता स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Gmail के बाद Google Drive के लिए भी रोल आउट हुआ Search Chips फीचर, फाइल ढूढ़ंना होगा आसान

Vivo V23e हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 50MP का सेल्फी और 64MP का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 42 कब होगा खत्म, अगले सीजन की डिटेल्स हुई लीक

Xiaomi 12 में मिलगी 100W फास्ट चार्जिंग, 50MP ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप: जानें डिटेल्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999: Know all specs and features
PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features

News

PUBG New State Game is releasing on 11th Nov 2021 | Know Its Features
Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999
News
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition priced at Rs 37,999
Elon Musk Tesla price falls after conducting Twitter poll

News

Elon Musk Tesla price falls after conducting Twitter poll
McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn

News

McAfee sold to consortium led by Advent International for $14 bn
77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19

News

77 percent of Indian organizations experienced unexpected downtime due to Covid-19
PUBG New State Game Release date

News

PUBG New State Game Release date

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers