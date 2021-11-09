Cab service provider company Ola has been quite a buzz in the country since its electric scooter launch on August 15. The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a post on social media where two electric scooters can be seen performing various stunts by expert drivers. Also Read - Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live: What is so special about this new luxury EV?

The company wants to show in this video that, along with its stunning looks, the Ola e-scooter can also be an excellent option for new-age bike lovers. The company is set to offer its customers a test ride of the OLA S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The company has also announced earlier that it will make the final payment for the booked scooters after the test drive is complete for customers from November 10. Also Read - Ducati launches its most advanced e-scooter yet: Check price

“Having some fun with the scooter! Test rides begin in the coming week, and first deliveries begin soon after”, Aggarwal said in his tweet. Also Read - Delhi government stops subsidies on electronic vehicles, here's why

Ola test riding

Ola will start test riding the S1 and S1 Pro scooters from November 10. Earlier, there was the facility to book the scooter online, but now, customers wishing to buy the scooter can first test ride the scooter and then book it through its website for Rs 499.

Price

Ola Electric had launched its first two electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro, earlier this year. The ex-showroom price of S1 is Rs 99,999, while the S1 Pro can be purchased for Rs 1,29,999. Interestingly, the S1 electric scooter doesn’t require a key. It senses the person approaching the scooter and locks or unlocks accordingly. One can start the scooter using the mobile app or the touchscreen display.

Having some fun with the scooter! Test rides begin in the coming week and first deliveries begin soon after 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/9YVFHpLwZw — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 7, 2021

The E-scooters are available for purchase only on the Ola App and not on the website. Once the delivery starts, the customers will be informed about the estimated delivery dates.

Bhavesh also shared the ola electric hyper charger in October. The company will install hyper chargers in India along with the launch of its electric scooters. These will be fast-charging stations, through which users will be able to charge their electric vehicles in a short time.