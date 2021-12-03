comscore Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, ‘When can they get a refund?’
News

Here’s how Ola S1 buyers reacted to company completing 20,000 test drives

Electric Vehicle

According to media reports, Ola Electric has reportedly stopped the delivery of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips. And this is the reason why several people who booked Ola months back are not getting their deliveries on time.

Ola-electric-scooter

Ola Electric has completed 20,000 test rides for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, and the company now aims to conduct 10,000 test rides a day across 1,000 cities from this month. The company launched the country’s largest-ever EV test drive program in early November, although the delivery deadline has now been pushed back from earlier announcements. Also Read - Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022

The first round of booking for the Ola Electric S1 scooter was started online for just Rs 499, which has received an overwhelming response. The second phase booking was also completely digital as Ola Electric follows the direct-to-home program and does not have any dealer partner. Also Read - Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

According to media reports, Ola Electric has reportedly stopped the delivery of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips. And this is the reason why several people who booked Ola months back are not getting their deliveries on time. Upon completing 20,000 rides, Twitter has flooded up with reactions, and some of them are hilarious. Also Read - Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

Here are some Twitter reactions

 

Ola launched its first electric scooter earlier this year. However, test rides for potential customers started earlier this month in select metros. The company started test rides of its electric scooter in 1,000 cities and towns. According to the company, it is the most extensive EV test drive program.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 3, 2021 1:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?
Electric Vehicle
Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?
Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Gaming

Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

News

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'

Wearables

Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India

Mobiles

The upcoming OnePlus RT might come at this price in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022

Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?

Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Can the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset take on Apple M1?

Google Pay vs Amazon Pay: Which one is better to get offers, deals, other benefits

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill: How worried are Indian investors?

Indian celebrities building fortune through tech space

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

5000mAh बैटरी और 50MP कैमरा वाला नया 5G फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, इतनी होगी कीमत

Free Fire Season 43 Elite Pass में फ्री मिल रहे कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, देखें पूरी लिस्ट और ऐसे करें क्लैम

Free Fire में सबसे ज्यादा यूज किए जाने वाले धांसू Bundles की लिस्ट, जानें खास बातें

लाखों रुपये में हैं इन iPhones की कीमत, जानिए ऐसा क्या है इनमें खास

जल्द लॉन्च होगी देसी इलेक्ट्रिक क्रूजर बाइक, एक बार चार्ज कर दिल्ली से चले जाएंगे चंडीगढ़

Latest Videos

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app

News

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build brings updates for Taskbar, Start Menu and Settings app
Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India

News

Apple Launching its First AR Headsets by 2022 | BGR India
Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features

News

Reliance Jio may launch Jio TV and Jio Tablet early next year | Know Jio TV expected features
Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Samsung Launches 35W Power Adapter Duo in India

News

Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022
News
Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022
Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?

Electric Vehicle

Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Ola completes 20,000 test rides, people asking, When can they get a refund?
Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

Gaming

Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon
Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

News

Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date
OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

Mobiles

OnePlus 9RT may not a have a different naming scheme in India, price tipped again

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers