Ola Electric has completed 20,000 test rides for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, and the company now aims to conduct 10,000 test rides a day across 1,000 cities from this month. The company launched the country’s largest-ever EV test drive program in early November, although the delivery deadline has now been pushed back from earlier announcements. Also Read - Oppo Pad Android tablet with Snapdragon 870 SoC tipped to launch in India in early 2022

The first round of booking for the Ola Electric S1 scooter was started online for just Rs 499, which has received an overwhelming response. The second phase booking was also completely digital as Ola Electric follows the direct-to-home program and does not have any dealer partner. Also Read - Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

According to media reports, Ola Electric has reportedly stopped the delivery of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips. And this is the reason why several people who booked Ola months back are not getting their deliveries on time. Upon completing 20,000 rides, Twitter has flooded up with reactions, and some of them are hilarious. Also Read - Omicron COVID-19 variant impact: Google extends work-from-home till this date

Here are some Twitter reactions

test ride ko kya karna hai . Itne time se jo paisa lekar baithe ho .. Ola kaha hai???

Kab aayegi??!!

Kabbbb — Saiyed Taufiq Miya (@toufiq_miya) December 2, 2021

Parking is ready with camera setup and power point… waiting for my ride to arrive. pic.twitter.com/jECg0oxf3b — Mandar Kulkarni (@mpktweeting) December 3, 2021

Ola launched its first electric scooter earlier this year. However, test rides for potential customers started earlier this month in select metros. The company started test rides of its electric scooter in 1,000 cities and towns. According to the company, it is the most extensive EV test drive program.