Ola Electric announces free test drive for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro: Check date, other details

Ola Electric has announced that it is on track to deliver its electric scooters to customers within the previously specified delivery window. Apart from this, the company has also announced that it will take the final payment for the booked units after initiating test drives for customers from November 10. Also Read - Best electric scooter or bike to buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more

Earlier, the company had announced that it will take the final payment of S1 and S1 pro from October 18 and will begin deliveries from October 25. At the time, a lot of customers had complained about the lack of clarity of test drive and delivery schedules after making payments. Also Read - Ola to offer free oxygen concentrators to the needy

While the company has addressed customer questions about the test drive, by stating that it will only take full payment after the users take a test drive. This has raised a new question about the timely deliveries of the units that have been booked to date. According to a report by PTI, the company has claimed that it will honour the delivery schedule. Also Read - Ola India set to launch first electric scooter in 2021

“Ola Electric has provided a specific delivery window to every customer who has purchased our scooter and we remain on track to deliver the scooters within that window,” Ola Electric said in a statement cited by PTI. “We prefer customers to pay the balance amount once they have the opportunity to take a test drive and hence the final payment window is aligned to the test drive dates, starting Nov 10 onwards, which have also been communicated to the customers. We are committed to delivering the scooter within the respective delivery window to every customer,” it added.

What happens if I cancel the booking?

The company has clarified that if a customer were to cancel their booking after taking the test drive, the company would refund the full amount.

Customers are also questioning the fact that due to orders coming from all across the country, where will the company be holding the test drives. Will they be hosting test drive sessions in all cities or it will just be in select cities where customers might have to travel to get a test drive.

To recall, Ola has unveiled its Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters back in August this year. It later revealed that the sales of the series had crossed Rs 1,100 crore in just two days.