Ola Electric has finally announced the time frame of rolling out the features promised during the launch. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that MoveOS 2.0 update will be introduced by end of April. Aggarwal did not give a specific date for the roll-out. This new update will bring some of the most fundamental features such as Navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth, and performance improvement.

Aggarwal, in a tweet, said, "MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!"

Ola Electric had promised to deliver the features within the first six months of the launch. The new improvements and features will be offered on both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooter, according to what the company had promised. There's no mention of the Hill-Hold feature or the Hyper Mode, which was promised for Ola S1 Pro.

Ola S1 Pro purchase window

Ola Electric recently opened the third phase of purchase for its scooter Ola S1 Pro. The scooters will be available to customers who have reservations for exclusive early access to purchase on March 17. Other customers will be able to buy the scooter on March 18.

Ola also announced a new special edition Gerua colour which can only be purchased on the 17th and 18th and will not be available later. Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colors the S1 Pro comes in. The entirely digital payment process will be available through the Ola app only.

Ola has claimed that the dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards. The scooters deliveries may follow a few days or weeks after the dispatch begins.