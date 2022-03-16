comscore Ola Electric announces major update for Ola S1 scooters: Check all upcoming features
News

Ola S1 electric scooters to soon get navigation, cruise control, companion app features

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric announced a new special edition Gerua colour which can only be purchased on March 17 and March 18. It will not be available later.

Ola S1 Pro

Ola Electric has finally announced the time frame of rolling out the features promised during the launch. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that MoveOS 2.0 update will be introduced by end of April. Aggarwal did not give a specific date for the roll-out. This new update will bring some of the most fundamental features such as Navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth, and performance improvement. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

Aggarwal, in a tweet, said, “MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!” Also Read - Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro, introduces new 'Gerua' colour

Ola Electric had promised to deliver the features within the first six months of the launch. The new improvements and features will be offered on both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooter, according to what the company had promised. There’s no mention of the Hill-Hold feature or the Hyper Mode, which was promised for Ola S1 Pro. Also Read - Best-selling electric scooter brands of February 2022

Ola S1 Pro purchase window

Ola Electric recently opened the third phase of purchase for its scooter Ola S1 Pro. The scooters will be available to customers who have reservations for exclusive early access to purchase on March 17. Other customers will be able to buy the scooter on March 18.

Ola also announced a new special edition Gerua colour which can only be purchased on the 17th and 18th and will not be available later. Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colors the S1 Pro comes in. The entirely digital payment process will be available through the Ola app only.

Ola has claimed that the dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards. The scooters deliveries may follow a few days or weeks after the dispatch begins.

  Published Date: March 16, 2022 7:46 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 16, 2022 7:57 PM IST

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Best Sellers