Ola Electric builds 9 special Ola S1 Pro scooters on special order

These nine scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of The Netherlands in India and will come painted in the custom orange shade

Bhavish Aggarwal and Marten van den Berg

Ola Electric announced that it is building nine customized Ola S1 Pro electric scooters for the Embassy of The Netherlands on special order. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022

These nine scooters will be used across the three diplomatic missions of The Netherlands in India and will come painted in the custom orange shade, the official color of The Netherlands, and will also sport the official logo of The Netherlands. Ola has named the color ‘Dutch Oranje’. Also Read - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro electric scooter test rides begin today: Check if you can ride one

The company claims to have used industry 4.0 processes at the Ola Futurefactory to customize the scooters without interruptions to regular production. Also Read - ebikeGo receives over 1 lakh bookings for its Rugged electric scooter; will take on Ola, TVS and more

The Ola S1 Pro scooters will be delivered to the Netherlands Embassy in New Delhi, and to the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bengaluru, once Ola begins customer deliveries in the coming weeks.

The Ola scooters are being manufactured in India at the Ola Futurefactory in Chennai. This facility will be Ola’s global manufacturing hub and Ola aims to launch these scooters in international markets such as Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, and others next year.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said “We are excited to build these custom scooters for the embassy of The Netherlands and are proud that they have joined our Mission Electric, which is to ensure that no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025. These custom scooters are a testament to our advanced design and manufacturing process that enabled us to seamlessly develop, test, and build a custom-designed scooter within days. In the future, we will be looking at providing custom paint finishes to our customers as well so they can make their Ola S1 uniquely theirs.”

Marten van den Berg, Ambassador from The Netherlands Embassy said “We are excited to purchase these custom-designed Ola S1 Pro scooters. They are beautifully designed and customised to the Dutch Oranje colour with the Netherlands logo. We chose the Ola S1 as an important part of our commitment towards reducing emissions which is essential not only for the environment but also to achieve the SGDs. It is critically important to go electric to address climate change in an urban environment. I look forward to the delivery of the vehicles so that we can replace our existing scooters in our office with Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.”

  • Published Date: November 17, 2021 7:08 PM IST

