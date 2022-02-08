comscore Ola Electric has registered 1,923 Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro scooters until now: Govt data 
News

Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered to date: Govt data

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric opened the second purchase window for buyers on January 21. The company had promised that all the scooters purchased in the second round will be dispatched in January and February.

Ola-S1

Ola S1 parked in Ola Futurefactory

Ola Electric has registered 1,923 units of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, according to the latest data by Vahan portal. The company had started sales of its scooters on December 15. The new figures from Vahan stand in contrast with the company’s claims of shipping 4,000 vehicles in the first phase of the sale. Also Read - Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares electric car picture: This is how Twitter responded

At the time of writing this article, Vahan dashboard shows that a total of 1,923 vehicles have been registered under Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd. The data shows that 240 registrations were done in the month of December. 1,102 vehicles were registered in the month of January 2022. February is off to a good start for the brand with total registrations of 581 units up until now. Also Read - Ola Electric valuation reaches $5 billion after latest $200 million funding round

Ola opened the second purchase window for buyers on January 21. The company promised that all the scooters purchased in the second round will be dispatched in January and February. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X vs Simple One vs TVS iQube vs Bajaj Chetak: Specs compared

Ola, Ola Electric Scooter, Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro, Ola S1 issues, Ola S1 Pro issues, Ola issues, Ola Electric

Why the discrepancy?

Ola’s claim of shipping 4,000 units in the first phase of the sale contradicts Vahan numbers. However, it is important to note that these numbers do not factor-in registrations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Ola has also argued in the past that Vahan data does not update in real-time, which can lead to disparity in the reported numbers.

Another factor that can be considered is that Ola Electric does not adhere to the conventional dealership model. The company ships scooters from the Futurefactory in Chennai to the doorstep of the buyer. The registrations are done once the unit reaches the delivery centers near the final destination.

Despite these factors, the registrations seem to be far from what the company claimed. To put this in perspective, Ather Energy claimed to have sold 2,825 units in the month of January. However, the Vahan dashboard claims that only 1,880 vehicles were registered by the brand.

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, on December 31, tweeted, “Update on December deliveries: we’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased.Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all.”

The company was expected to iron out the issues in the deliveries for the second round of sales. It seems Ola Electric’s teething issues might carry over in 2022, at least for the first half.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 8, 2022 8:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data
Electric Vehicle
Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data
Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Features

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

From e-reader to gaming controller, gifts that can be the best companions for singles this V day

Photo Gallery

From e-reader to gaming controller, gifts that can be the best companions for singles this V day

From e-reader to gaming controller, gifts that can be the best companions for singles this V day

Photo Gallery

From e-reader to gaming controller, gifts that can be the best companions for singles this V day

Valentine's Day sale: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Air, AirPods 3 and more

Deals

Valentine's Day sale: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, iPad Air, AirPods 3 and more

Ashneer Grover looking for investors to sell 9.5 percent stake in BharatPe: Report

News

Ashneer Grover looking for investors to sell 9.5 percent stake in BharatPe: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data

Ashneer Grover looking for investors to sell 9.5 percent stake in BharatPe: Report

Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users

From treadmill to coffee machine, here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants

Skip flowers and chocolates! Here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

Related Topics

Related Stories

Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data

Electric Vehicle

Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data
Ola Electric car render shared by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric car render shared by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Electric valuation reaches $5 billion after latest $200 million funding round

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric valuation reaches $5 billion after latest $200 million funding round
Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to open final payment window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

Electric Vehicle

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces free upgrade for all Ola S1 buyers

हिंदी समाचार

Moto Edge 30 Pro स्मार्टफोन 24 फरवरी को हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, 50MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

New State Mobile February Update के साथ वीइकल में होंगे कई बदलाव, टीम ने ट्वीट कर शेयर की जानकारी

ऑर्डर किया डेढ़ लाख का iPhone 13 Pro Max, मिला 74 रुपये का साबुन

Signal में आया WhatsApp जैसा फीचर, अब इस तरह पुरानी चैट खोए बिना बदल पाएंगे मोबाइल नंबर

BSNL के ये जबरदस्त प्रीपेड प्लान Airtel, Vi और Jio को देते हैं कड़ी टक्कर, मिलता है 5GB तक डेली डेटा

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data
Electric Vehicle
Only 1,923 Ola Electric scooters registered till date: Govt data
Ashneer Grover looking for investors to sell 9.5 percent stake in BharatPe: Report

News

Ashneer Grover looking for investors to sell 9.5 percent stake in BharatPe: Report
Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users

News

Indian government issues critical warning for Google Chrome users
From treadmill to coffee machine, here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants

Photo Gallery

From treadmill to coffee machine, here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants
Skip flowers and chocolates! Here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants

Photo Gallery

Skip flowers and chocolates! Here are the best Valentines Day gifts your partner actually wants

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers