Ola Electric has registered 1,923 units of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, according to the latest data by Vahan portal. The company had started sales of its scooters on December 15. The new figures from Vahan stand in contrast with the company's claims of shipping 4,000 vehicles in the first phase of the sale.

At the time of writing this article, Vahan dashboard shows that a total of 1,923 vehicles have been registered under Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd. The data shows that 240 registrations were done in the month of December. 1,102 vehicles were registered in the month of January 2022. February is off to a good start for the brand with total registrations of 581 units up until now.

Ola opened the second purchase window for buyers on January 21. The company promised that all the scooters purchased in the second round will be dispatched in January and February.

Why the discrepancy?

Ola’s claim of shipping 4,000 units in the first phase of the sale contradicts Vahan numbers. However, it is important to note that these numbers do not factor-in registrations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Ola has also argued in the past that Vahan data does not update in real-time, which can lead to disparity in the reported numbers.

Another factor that can be considered is that Ola Electric does not adhere to the conventional dealership model. The company ships scooters from the Futurefactory in Chennai to the doorstep of the buyer. The registrations are done once the unit reaches the delivery centers near the final destination.

Despite these factors, the registrations seem to be far from what the company claimed. To put this in perspective, Ather Energy claimed to have sold 2,825 units in the month of January. However, the Vahan dashboard claims that only 1,880 vehicles were registered by the brand.

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, on December 31, tweeted, “Update on December deliveries: we’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased.Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all.”

The company was expected to iron out the issues in the deliveries for the second round of sales. It seems Ola Electric’s teething issues might carry over in 2022, at least for the first half.