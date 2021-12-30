comscore Ola Electric is offering Ola S1 Pro to Ola S1 buyers at the same price, but why?
Ola S1 buyers are getting Ola S1 Pro at the same price, but is there any real benefit?

It could be a welcome surprise for many but we need to understand what the Ola S1 buyer actually gets.

Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro look the same

Ola Electric is offering some Ola S1 users a free upgrade to Ola S1 Pro. While this might seem to be a lucrative bonus being offered to some lucky buyers, there’s more to it than meets the eye. The Ola S1 comes with a 2.98kWh battery whereas the Ola S1 Pro has a 3.97kWh battery. This difference enhances the range of the scooter substantially. But will these “lucky” Ola S1 Pro owners be able to get that benefit? Also Read - Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience: From delivery delay to manufacturing damage

Ola S1 buyers shared posts of the company offering the Ola S1 instead of the Ola S1 Pro. In the post, Ola stated, “Customers who’ve ridden the Ola S1 Pro were simply blown away by the experience! Since you have been a part of Mission Electric from the start, we want to make it easier for you to experience the ultimate performance and technology packed into the S1 Pro. That’s why we’re giving you an Ola S1 Pro instead of the Ola S1 you purchased.” Also Read - Planning to get Ola Electric scooter? You can’t afford to ignore this before buying

It could be a welcome surprise for many but we need to understand what the buyer actually gets. Also Read - Ola Electric starts laying out Hypercharger network, plans to set up over 4000 charging stations

Starting with the hardware. The post shows that Ola has provided the complete hardware of the Ola S1 Pro to the Ola S1 buyers. But, there’s a very big catch. The Ola S1 Pro these buyers will receive might even give out lesser driving range compared to the standard Ola S1. This is because the owner of these Ola S1 Pro scooters won’t be able to access the complete power of the motor but the scooters do come with the additional 4 kg weight. This added 4kg weight can reduce the driving range further.

The company stated that “You get access to the best-in-class hardware at the same price as the Ola S1. In the future, if you’d like to unlock the amazing software features, range and the full potential of the Ola S1 Pro, you can do so by paying Rs 30,000.”

The range and software features that make the S1 Pro a more appealing product is completely absent from these new scooters. However, the only benefit these buyers will get is the choice to upgrade to Ola S1 Pro at a later date. Till that date, the buyers will have to drive the scooter with an added 4kg weight.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2021 4:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 30, 2021 5:23 PM IST

