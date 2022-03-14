Ola Electric has finally announced the next purchase window for its electric scooter Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The company will start the third round of purchases on Holi, March 17 and March 18. Ola is also bringing a special edition colour ‘Gerua’ during this round of sales. As the name suggests, the colour is orange. This color will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17th and 18th. Also Read - Lesser-known electric scooter brands in India

Who will be eligible for purchase?

All Ola Electric customers who have reservations will be eligible for exclusive early access to purchase on the 17th while all other customers will be able to buy on the 18th of March. The Gerua color can only be purchased on the 17th and 18th and will not be available later. Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colors the S1 Pro comes in. The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only. Also Read - Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Check out the teaser for the new Gerua colour of Ola S1 Pro: Also Read - Ather Energy partners with Foxconn Group for components of Ather 450 scooters

When will the scooters be dispatched?

The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards, according to a statement by Ola Electric. The scooters deliveries may follow a few days or weeks after the dispatch begins.

Ola Electric started the first sale of the scooter in the month of December last year. The company then conducted the second sale in January. The company did not open sales for the month of February. However, Ola Electric managed to climb the best-selling charts in February. Ola Electric has managed to beat a long-time EV favourite, Ather Energy. According to Vahan dashboard, Ola sold 3,904 units of its scooters in the month of February.

In between deliveries, the @olaelectric marketing team figured out our Holi plan after all! Launching the S1 Pro in a beautiful new colour – गेरुआ 🧡!! Purchase window opens for reservers on 17th and for EVERYONE ELSE on 18th only on the Ola app! Holi hai!🛵⚡ pic.twitter.com/TfbEB8SQD3 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 14, 2022

Ola Electric is currently selling the Ola S1 Pro but at two different price points. The Ola S1 variant is priced at Rs 99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro variant costs Rs 1,29,999. The Ola S1 variant buyers can upgrade to the full functionality of Ola S1 Pro by paying Rs 30,000 at a later date.