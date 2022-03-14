comscore Ola Electric reveals date for next round of sales, launches new Gerua colour for S1 Pro scooter
  • Home
  • Electric Vehicle
  • Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro, introduces new 'Gerua' colour
News

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro, introduces new 'Gerua' colour

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric started the first sale of the scooter in the month of December last year. The company then conducted the second sale in January.

Ola S1 Pro Gerua

Ola S1 Pro will be available in a new colour

Ola Electric has finally announced the next purchase window for its electric scooter Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The company will start the third round of purchases on Holi, March 17 and March 18. Ola is also bringing a special edition colour ‘Gerua’ during this round of sales. As the name suggests, the colour is orange. This color will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17th and 18th. Also Read - Lesser-known electric scooter brands in India

Who will be eligible for purchase?

All Ola Electric customers who have reservations will be eligible for exclusive early access to purchase on the 17th while all other customers will be able to buy on the 18th of March. The Gerua color can only be purchased on the 17th and 18th and will not be available later. Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colors the S1 Pro comes in. The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only. Also Read - Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Check out the teaser for the new Gerua colour of Ola S1 Pro: Also Read - Ather Energy partners with Foxconn Group for components of Ather 450 scooters

When will the scooters be dispatched?

The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards, according to a statement by Ola Electric. The scooters deliveries may follow a few days or weeks after the dispatch begins.

Ola Electric started the first sale of the scooter in the month of December last year. The company then conducted the second sale in January. The company did not open sales for the month of February. However, Ola Electric managed to climb the best-selling charts in February. Ola Electric has managed to beat a long-time EV favourite, Ather Energy. According to Vahan dashboard, Ola sold 3,904 units of its scooters in the month of February.

Ola Electric is currently selling the Ola S1 Pro but at two different price points. The Ola S1 variant is priced at Rs 99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro variant costs Rs 1,29,999. The Ola S1 variant buyers can upgrade to the full functionality of Ola S1 Pro by paying Rs 30,000 at a later date.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 8:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 14, 2022 8:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Entertainment
Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

News

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

India is fighting strong with RuPay, but can it take on American giants Visa, Mastercard?

How one fake Telegram account could have led to the end of Russia-Ukraine war

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Here are our initial thoughts about the Realme 9 5G SE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro
Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals new electric scooter teaser: Watch video
Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components
Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Autotech reveals top speed of upcoming electric scooter Okhi 90
Greta Electric introduces new electric scooter with 100 km range at Rs 80,000

Electric Vehicle

Greta Electric introduces new electric scooter with 100 km range at Rs 80,000

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया Vi Gaming, अब यूजर्स कॉलिंग और डेटा के साथ ले पाएंगे ढेरों मजेदार गेमिंग का मजा

Itel A49: 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च हुआ नया 4G स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 6499 रुपए

आईफोन के डब्बे से चार्जर गायब कर Apple ने बचाए 50,000 करोड़ रुपये

BGMI में इस साल होंगे 4 टूर्नामेंट्स, पहले यानी BMOC 2022 का रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से हुआ शुरू

Garena Free Fire में आया सांप-सीढ़ी वाला खेल, जीतने पर मिलेगा यह रेयर कैरेक्टर बंडल

Latest Videos

Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video

News

Flipkart Big Savings day sale on smart LED TV | Watch Video
Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

News

Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video
Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch

Reviews

Is Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Better Than Samsung Galaxy S22? Specs, Features And Price Comparison - Watch
Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

Features

Instagram Tutorial: Here's How You Can Recover Your Forgotten Instagram Password - Checkout Video

News

Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Entertainment
Sony now offering free 3-month Apple TV+ to PS4 owners: Check how to avail
Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric announces new purchase window for Ola S1 Pro
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues
People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why

News

People have started buying CDs again to listen to music, here s why
iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers