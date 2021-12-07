Ola Electric reveals next purchase window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

Ola Electric has finally unveiled a timeline for the deliveries of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The test drives for the scooter have also been going on for a few weeks. However, some buyers who had booked the scooters still haven’t managed to purchase it. Ola Electric has now revealed the next time slot to complete the purchase for the scooter. Also Read - After Xiaomi, Realme Oppo now plans to enter Electric Vehicle market in India: Check timeline

The deliveries of the new Ola S1 electric scooters will only be done for buyers who have made the payment for the scooter. However, few customers who had completed the booking for the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the month of September are yet to make their final payment for the scooter. In response to one such tweet, Ola Electric confirmed that the next purchase window will open only in late January. Also Read - Ola reportedly looking to launch IPO early next year: Details here

Hello Sachin, We‘re opening the next purchase window by late January! In the meantime, you can experience the Ola S1 as we scale up test rides across India in 1,000 cities and towns. Also Read - Ola electric scooter delivery delayed due to chip shortage: Check new delivery date — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) December 6, 2021

Currently, the company is focusing on expanding the test drive service to more cities of the country. According to Ola Electric, the company will soon be able to scale up to 1000 cities and towns for test drives.

Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal revealed the delivery dates of the scooter last week. Aggarwal shared that the deliveries of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro will begin from 15 December. He also shared a few images of the warehouse where the finished products have been parked. In a tweet he said, “Scooters are getting ready. Slightly smiling face Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!”



Ola Electric’s Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro have become one of the most awaited electric scooters. The company will be entering the competition against the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ather Energy, Revolt and PureEV. Currently, the market leader is Hero Electric, according to data for the month of October.

While Ola has managed to grab eyeballs with the features and driving range of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, it is yet to deliver on the promises made to buyers. The company’s manufacturing facility in Chennai could help it boost to the top ranks in the electric two-wheeler segment.