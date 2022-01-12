Want to buy Ola Electric Scooter? Your wait will end soon

Ola Electric launched the S1 and S1 Pro scooter last year, but the deliveries took quite a long time. Promised to begin the delivery process in October and then pushed November, the scooters started to reach consumers only by mid-December. The company has been blaming chip shortage for the delay in scooter delivery. But is that really the main reason? Who knows. Also Read - Ola Electric is producing 1000 scooters per day, claims Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The EV manufacturing company now claims that they have ramped up the production, which clearly indicates that you will be able to purchase the scooter once again very soon. In a recent tweet, the company’s CEO Bhavesh Aggarwal said that Ola is churning out 1,000 units per day. Following the update, the company also confirmed to open the purchase window for the remaining customers. Also Read - Did Ola Electric only sell the S1 Pro in the first phase of sales?

While the exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet, sources close to BGR.in have revealed that the purchase window for the Ola S1 series will open in the second half of January. The purchase window will first open for buyers who paid Rs 20,000 pre-booking amount but couldn’t place the order. Following this, the company is likely to begin taking fresh orders. Also Read - Why Ola Electric should be more transparent with deliveries

So, if you wish to purchase the Ola S1 e-scooter and missed the first round of purchases, you do not need to wait for very long.

Ola recently announced to have delivered nearly 4,000 S1 scooters to customers since the delivery process commenced on December 15, 2021. As per the pricing, the Ola S1 comes at a price of Rs 99,999 while the advanced Ola S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1,29,999.

Since the launch of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, the electric vehicle manufacturer has been in the news constantly, mostly for wrong reasons. The company has been promising unrealistic targets since the beginning, so, probably it should first deliver all of the booked units and then move on to the next round of purchase.