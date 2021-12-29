Ola Electric chief Bhavish Aggarwal has been making unreal claims since he announced the launch of the electric scooters. His claims seem to have been never-ending. For instance, the company has been pushing the delivery timeline of Ola S1 and S1 Pro for several months, from October to November and finally to December. The first phase of delivery began on December 15 in select cities, which is great but also not so much. Also Read - Ola Electric starts laying out Hypercharger network, plans to set up over 4000 charging stations

At the time of marketing its scooters, Aggarwal has been highlighting the range of smart features the vehicles offer. These features were supposed to be the stand out point. Unfortunately, most of these features are not available at the launch and this has been updated by the company after making the first round of deliveries. Also Read - Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Some of these smart features of the Ola electric scooters include digital key, moods and widgets, voice control, seamless navigation, send location to your scooter, charge station suggestion, connect your phone, stay in touch, and much more. None of these features are available currently. Also Read - Ola S1 and S1 Pro, a broken Indian electric dream?

Sharing a first-hand experience, one of the customers of Ola S1 Pro from Bengaluru, Rahul Prasadh, told BGR.in that he is extremely disappointed to not be able to access most of the features that the company promised at launch.

Prasadh received his Ola S1 Pro during the first round of delivery, after a long delay and hassle. he found that besides the four modes, none of the smart features really work. He further highlighted that even the Bluetooth feature isn’t available on his unit (check the image below for reference).

Ola updated the release timeline of these features after the first round of deliveries. The website has been silently updated and shows most of these smart features like GPS, send location to your scooter, charge station suggestion, and more with the “coming soon” tab. Features such as voice control, digital key, mood and widgets, connect your phone, stay in touch, tamper alert, geofencing alerts, among others will not be available before June 2022, which is over 6 months from now.

This is extremely disappointing for the customers who have been waiting for deliveries for the last 3 months, since October.

To recall, Ola Electric first promised to start delivery of its S1 and S1 Pro scooters in October. The delivery timeline was later pushed to November, stating “chip and component shortage” as the reason. The deliveries finally began on December 15, 2021, but only select customers have received their unit yet.

Several customers have taken to the microblogging site Twitter to express their disappointment around delayed delivery, while few said to have canceled the booking.

Paid the amount on 15th sep ,still didn’t got the delivery in Pune ! Many got the scooter after me ! Pathetic service and #FakePromises Cancelling the #OlaS1pro @OlaElectric shame ! — Akshay Patil (@007akshaypatil) December 28, 2021