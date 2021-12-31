Ola Electric has announced that they have dispatched the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters to all the buyers who made the payment for the electric scooters. The announcement was made by the company chief Bhavish Aggarwal via his Twitter account. Also Read - Central Railways partners with Magenta EV to provide charging points at stations

Aggarwal also shared images of the scooters that were ready to be shipped. In his tweet, he said, "Update on December deliveries: we've dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased."

The company has clarified that while all the scooters have been shipped, not all have been delivered. Many of the scooters are still going through the registration process, which the company said took a longer time than expected.

In his tweet, Aggarwal said, “Some in transit, most already at delivery centers near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all.”

Update on December deliveries: we’ve dispatched vehicles to ALL who purchased. Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process. The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all. pic.twitter.com/vYabsgF3L0 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 31, 2021

Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro buyers have been demanding updates about their scooter’s delivery from the company. The company has been facing teething issues with the delivery process and many buyers also reported receiving damaged products that have been either promised for a replacement or a repair. Many buyers have also shared their ordeal in the delivery process. BGR.in also spoke to a few new buyers who expected better satisfaction from Ola.

Ola S1 buyers recently started receiving the Ola S1 Pro-ready scooter as a free upgrade. However, the features and function of the scooter are limited to just Ola S1 spec sheet. The buyers will be able to upgrade to the higher Ola S1 Pro model features and driving range by paying another extra Rs 30,000. The buyers have been sharing updates saying they have been upgraded to Ola S1 Pro at no extra cost. However, the driving range may be limited to the same as Ola S1 and the features will also be restricted via software.