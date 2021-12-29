comscore Ola Electric starts laying out Hypercharger network for Ola S1 scooters, over 4,000 charging stations to be setup in 2022
Ola Electric starts laying out Hypercharger network, plans to set up over 4000 charging stations

Ola Electric claimed that it will build the 'widest and densest' electric two-wheeler charging network in the world

Ola Electric recently started the deliveries of its Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters. Just weeks after the rollout, the electric scooter company is rolling out the hypercharger network for its scooter. Bhavish Aggarwal,  CEO and Co-Founder of Ola has shared the details about the new hypercharger network along with some pictures of the newly built infrastructure. Also Read - Ola S1 and S1 Pro, a broken Indian electric dream?

Aggarwal announced on Twitter that the rollout of hyperchargers has begun across different cities. The new charging stations are spread across residential complexes as well as BPCL pumps. The company chief informed that over 4000 charging points will be setup in the next year. The points that are functional will be free to use till June 22 for all customers. Also Read - Ola S1, Ather 450X rival Okaya Faast electric scooter launched: Check driving range, other details

Aggarwal in his tweet said, “Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers.” Also Read - Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details

Future of Hypercharger Network

Ola Electric is also expected to formalize its partnership with BPCL to expand the charging network. While the charging facility is free for almost the first six months, Ola is expected to charge users eventually. The pricing may vary in accordance with the state-wide electricity price.

Earlier this year, Ola Electric claimed that it will build the “widest and densest” electric two-wheeler charging network in the world. The company plans to establish over 1 lakh charging points across 400 cities.

  Published Date: December 29, 2021 11:13 AM IST
  Updated Date: December 29, 2021 11:16 AM IST

Best Sellers