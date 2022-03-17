Ola Electric will be raising the price of its Ola S1 Pro electric scooters after the end of the third purchase window. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal made the announcement of the price hike on his official Twitter handle. There’s no mention of the exact range of the price increase. Also Read - Hero Electric expands dealership network in India, plans to set up 1000 touchpoints

In his tweet, Aggarwal said, “Thanks to all who’ve purchased S1 Pro already and special thanks to those who’ve bought their 2nd or 3rd S1 Pro! Last chance to get it for 129,999. We’ll be raising prices in the next window. This window ends 18th midnight!😊

Buy now, only on the Ola app!"

Third Purchase Window of Ola S1 Pro

The third purchase window opened today on March 17 and will also remain open on March 18. The EV-maker also introduced a new colour variant during the third phase of sales. The new Gerua colour comes is limited to this sale.

Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Current Prices

Ola S1 Pro has been priced at Rs 1,29,999 and the Ola S1 was priced at Rs 99,999. There’s no clarity if the price hike will be applicable on both models. The prices, even after the hike will vary depending on the state where the vehicle is being sold. It is important to note that event the Ola S1 is an S1 Pro under the hood. Even Ola S1 buyers are being offered the Ola S1 Pro for now.

Ola Electric also announced the timeline for the rollout of some of the electric scooter features that were showcased during the launch last year. Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the features will roll out via an over-the-air (OTA) update. These features will include Navigation, Cruise Control, companion app, Bluetooth, and even performance improvements. The company had promised most of the features will be introduced in the first six months of the year.

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment of electric scooters. Recently, Ather also increased the prices of its scooters by starting to charge buyers for the charging apparatus. The brand that sells Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus saw a price hike of almost Rs 5,500.