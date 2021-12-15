comscore Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details
News

Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric planned to start the deliveries in October, which was later pushed to November and now Ola is finally going to begin deliveries in the month of the December

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola Electric at a charging station

Ola Electric will finally start delivering its Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters today. The e-scooter company delayed the delivery dates by almost two months. The company has attributed the late deliveries to a chip shortage. The announcement for the deliveries was made by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Aggarwal made the announcement in the first week of December along with some pictures of the warehouse where the scooter have been parked. In a tweet he had said, “Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!”  On Monday, he confirmed that the scooters are now being shipped. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Ola Electric started the booking of the scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the month of September. The company had announced that it managed to sell Ola scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore in the two-day period. However, this amount consisted of completely refundable booking amount of Rs 499. The company planned to start the deliveries in October, which was later pushed to November and now Ola is finally going to begin deliveries in the month of the December. Also Read - Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Some buyers who booked the scooter cancelled their booking due to the delay. The deliveries will be done for buyers who have completed the purchase process. Ola Electric invited users to test drives last month and then whosoever wanted to confirm the booking could opt to pay for the scooter.

The company charged an amount of Rs 20,000 for purchasing both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The rest of the amount was asked to be paid before the scooter is shipped. Buyers will also get the financing options while making the full payment. The advance is completely refundable if the buyer wishes to cancel their booking for any reason.

Ola Electric’s Ola S1 Pro gets a powertrain that produces peak power output of 8.4 kW and an ARAI certified range of 181 km. The S1 Pro, in Hyper mode, can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3 seconds. The Ola S1 comes with ARAI certified range of 121 km and a top speed of 90kmph. The Ola S1 can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 9:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 15, 2021 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details
Electric Vehicle
Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details
5 new WhatsApp features launched: Preview voice messages, hide last seen by default, more

Photo Gallery

5 new WhatsApp features launched: Preview voice messages, hide last seen by default, more

5 new WhatsApp features launched: Preview voice messages, hide last seen by default, more

Photo Gallery

5 new WhatsApp features launched: Preview voice messages, hide last seen by default, more

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G set to launch in January 2022 with 6,000mAh battery: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G set to launch in January 2022 with 6,000mAh battery: Check specifications, price, features

WhatsApp introduces a new Voice Message Preview feature

Apps

WhatsApp introduces a new Voice Message Preview feature

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

Apps

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G set to launch in January 2022 with 6,000mAh battery: Check specifications, price, features

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details
Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?
Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?
Simple Energy plans to open world s biggest electric scooter factory

Electric Vehicle

Simple Energy plans to open world s biggest electric scooter factory
Ola Electric reveals next purchase window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric reveals next purchase window for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG: New State में नया अपडेट आने तक आपको रोज मिलेंगे फ्री Chicken Medals

Free Fire Redeem Codes December 14: इन कोड्स को रिडीम करके आज मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 में जुड़ेंगे नए फीचर्स, वेपन्स और मैप: जानें अपडेट टाइम

Free Fire: 2021 में शामिल किए गए 5 Best Gun Skins, जिनका डैमेज है काफी धमाकेदार

Instagram के इस फीचर्स से लगाएं पता कौन-कौन कर रहा आपके अकाउंट का यूज, तुरंत ऐसे करें लॉग आउट

Latest Videos

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999
Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details
Electric Vehicle
Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G set to launch in January 2022 with 6,000mAh battery: Check specifications, price, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G set to launch in January 2022 with 6,000mAh battery: Check specifications, price, features
Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works

Apps

Instagram Reels Visual Replies feature launched: Here s how it works
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow to go live on December 16: Everything you need to know
HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

News

HDFC Bank cautions users about changed online banking guidelines

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers