Ola Electric to start deliveries of Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro today: Check all details

Ola Electric will finally start delivering its Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro scooters today. The e-scooter company delayed the delivery dates by almost two months. The company has attributed the late deliveries to a chip shortage. The announcement for the deliveries was made by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Also Read - Ola S1, S1 Pro deliveries to commence tomorrow: Will you get yours?

Aggarwal made the announcement in the first week of December along with some pictures of the warehouse where the scooter have been parked. In a tweet he had said, “Scooters are getting ready. Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!” On Monday, he confirmed that the scooters are now being shipped. Also Read - Waiting for Ola S1? Take a look at some of these other performance electric scooters

Ola Electric started the booking of the scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the month of September. The company had announced that it managed to sell Ola scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore in the two-day period. However, this amount consisted of completely refundable booking amount of Rs 499. The company planned to start the deliveries in October, which was later pushed to November and now Ola is finally going to begin deliveries in the month of the December. Also Read - Ola S1 vs Bounce Infinity E1: Which electric scooter should you prefer?

Some buyers who booked the scooter cancelled their booking due to the delay. The deliveries will be done for buyers who have completed the purchase process. Ola Electric invited users to test drives last month and then whosoever wanted to confirm the booking could opt to pay for the scooter.

The company charged an amount of Rs 20,000 for purchasing both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The rest of the amount was asked to be paid before the scooter is shipped. Buyers will also get the financing options while making the full payment. The advance is completely refundable if the buyer wishes to cancel their booking for any reason.

Ola Electric’s Ola S1 Pro gets a powertrain that produces peak power output of 8.4 kW and an ARAI certified range of 181 km. The S1 Pro, in Hyper mode, can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3 seconds. The Ola S1 comes with ARAI certified range of 121 km and a top speed of 90kmph. The Ola S1 can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.6 seconds.