The next test rides of ola electric scooters will start from November 27 in cities including Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur, and Nagpur.

The multinational ride-sharing company Ola has announced today that it will extend the test rides of its electric scooter S1 and S1 Pro in the following cities. The next test rides of these latest electric scooters will start from November 27 in cities including Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Tiruppur, Jaipur, and Nagpur. Also Read - Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

If you are willing to get the test rides of Ola electric scooters, then you need to carry certain documents, including a valid driving license, order ID of booking the Ola electric scooter, and helmet. The company has advised customers to reach the respective locations before their slot. Also Read - Why should girls have all the fun with electric vehicles

Additionally, Ola also extended the date for booking the electric scooter after customers criticized the delay in delivery. The booking of S1 and S1 Pro started for two days in September, in which the company claimed that it received bookings of over Rs 100,100 crore during that window. Also Read - Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Ola kicked off test rides in Bangalore, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10 and then opened up 5 more cities – Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19. It will now rapidly add more locations to ensure all customers access test rides by December 15.

The booking of Ola S1 electric scooter s again starting from December 16. In addition,  those who have booked scooters will get delivery between December and February. Earlier, the company was going to open the second purchase window for this scooter from November 1.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are priced at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh, respectively. The scooters are available in 10 color options and promise a range of up to 180km on a single charge.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2021 5:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 20, 2021 5:34 PM IST

