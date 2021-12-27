comscore Ola S1, Ather 450X have a new rival: Check Okaya Faast electric scooter driving range, other details
Ola S1, Ather 450X rival Okaya Faast electric scooter launched: Check driving range, other details

The Okaya Faast electric scooter provides a top speed of up to 70 kmph and it is powered by a 4.4kW lithium phosphate battery.

Okaya Electric Vehicles has launched a new electric scooter called Faast in India. The “high-speed” scooter was launched at the EV Expo 21 at Greater Noida. The new electric scooter plans to take on competition like Ola Electric‘s Ola S1, Ather Energy‘s 450X as well as multiple offerings from Hero Electric. Also Read - Ola Electric starts laying out Hypercharger network, plans to set up over 4000 charging stations

Pricing

The new electric scooter has been priced at Rs 89,999, (prior to any of the state subsidies). For buyers interested in purchasing the scooter, the company is charging a booking amount of Rs 1,999. Through Okaya website and the dealerships. Also Read - Ola S1 and S1 Pro, a broken Indian electric dream?

Okaya Faast Details

The new Okaya Faast is claimed to provide a driving range ranging from 150km to 200 km, depending on the driving conditions and the driving style. Also Read - Ather Energy pushes deadline, will now offer free EV charging for everyone until June 30, 2022

The electric scooter provides a top speed of up to 70 kmph, according to the company. The e-scooter is powered by a 4.4kW lithium phosphate battery.

In terms of equipment list, it has a few IoT functions along with all LED lights, digital instrument cluster, daytime running lights and combi braking system.

Apart from the new electric scooter, the company also showcased the new e-motorcycle Ferrato. The launch date of the same hasn’t been disclosed yet.

According to the company, the e-bike comes with a 2-kilowatt motor and 3-kilowatt battery. The Ferrato motorcycle will carry a top speed of 80-90 kmph while having a range of up to 100 km with a single charge.

“Okaya is fully dedicated to realise the vision of making India a 100 per cent EV nation. With the launch of our Okaya Faast, we have showcased our renewed commitment towards bringing innovative, low-cost but high-performance e-scooters to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country,” said Anil Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Power Group.

“With our exclusive ‘Okaya Faast e-scooters’ we are targeting the massive demand for high-performance EVs in the market in sync with changing preferences of the consumers,” said Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Limited.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Best Sellers